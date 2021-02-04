The Washington Capitals head up to Manhattan tonight to do battle with the New York Rangers.

Let’s take a look at this Eastern Division tilt to be played on February 4, 2021 in our Capitals vs. Rangers betting preview with odds, picks and predictions.

Capitals vs. Rangers Betting Pick

The Capitals skate into this contest coming off of an embarrassing collapse of a loss to Boston on Monday night. It was Washington’s first regulation loss of the season, but the fashion in which it came was hard to stomach. The Capitals blew a 3-0 lead as the Bruins score five unanswered goals, with four of them coming in the third period to steal a 5-3 comeback victory.

Winger Jakub Vrana picked up a pair of assists and veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara opened the scoring in that contest, getting his second goal of the season against the club he captained for the previous 14 years.

The Rangers come into this matchup fresh off a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh on Monday, which gave them just their second regulation win here in the early going.

Sniper Artemi Panarin scored an empty net goal, picking up his fifth goal of the year to seal the victory late in the third period.

Capitals vs. Rangers Odds

Here are the lines for Capitals vs. Rangers at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: Capitals (+1.5 +278); Rangers (-1.5 +225)

Moneyline: Capitals (-105); Rangers (-112)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-127)/Under 6 (+105)

Bets We Like With a Capitals Win

Nicklas Backstrom OVER 0.5 Points (-155 BetMGM)

The 33-year old veteran center has been a mainstay on the scoresheet as of late, picking up two goals and six assists over the last five contests, vaulting him to the club lead with 13 points.

Backstrom has fared well against the Rangers, scoring 11 goals and 32 assists in 49 career games versus New York.

Bets We Like With a Rangers Win

Rangers Team Total OVER 3 Goals (-125 BetMGM)

New York scored exactly three goals on Monday to win against the Penguins, but this Capitals offense is very prolific and the Rangers will need their offensive powers such as Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich to increase their production in order to win this game tonight.

Bets We Like Independent of the Outcome

First Period OVER 1.5 Goals (-140 BetMGM)

The Washington Capitals have been one of the top teams in the league to cash in on first period totals, with seven of their first 10 contests going over the number. The Rangers are 5-4 to the first period over this season, and this play has cashed in seven of the last nine meetings between the two clubs.

Capitals vs. Rangers Prediction

Washington is going to come into this contest focused after their meltdown loss on Monday. With the Rangers still struggling to find consistency throughout their line-up, I like for the Capitals to pick up a 5-3 win on the road tonight.

