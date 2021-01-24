The second of a two-game series between long-time rivals gets underway on Sunday evening as the New York Islanders host the New Jersey Devils.

Let’s take a look at this showdown from a betting perspective in our Devils vs. Islanders betting preview with odds, picks and predictions.

Devils vs. Islanders Betting Preview

The New York Islanders picked up the 4-1 home victory to open this series on Friday night, with the Isles scoring a pair of power play goals in the third period to seal the win. It was a relatively wide margin of victory despite outshooting the Devils by just a thin four-shot margin (35-31).

With the 30-save win, Semyon Varlamov now moves his record to 3-0-0 with a 0.33 goals-against. The lone tally by Nathan Bastian in the second period snapped a shutout streak for the 32-year old Russian that lasted 142:10, good for eighth-longest in NHL history.

New Jersey still continues to struggle finding consistent scoring in this lineup, especially without Nico Hischier.

Devils vs. Islanders Odds

Here are the lines for Devils vs. Islanders at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spread: Devils (+1.5 -250); Islanders (-1.5 +195)

Moneyline: Devils (+120); Islanders (-140)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (+110)/Under 5.5 (-135)

Bets We Like With a Devils Win

Devils to Score First and Win the Match (YES +190)

In order for New Jersey to earn two points in this contest, they must establish tempo early and get on the board first. In each of their two previous victories, they scored first and took a 1-0 lead into the locker room after 20 minutes of play.

Bets We Like With an Islanders Win

Anthony Beauvillier to Score a Goal Anytime (+250, DraftKings)

The 23-year-old has only one point on the young season, but skating on the second line with Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey should give him some open looks to eventually find the net for the Islanders.

The five-year veteran has four goal and four assists in 15 career games versus New Jersey. I like for Beauvillier to score here in this contest.

Bets We Like Independent of the Outcome

Full Game UNDER 5.5 Goals (-135, BetMGM)

These two teams play close to the vest offensively, with five of their last seven meetings going under the total, including the game on Friday night.

Both of these teams have sturdy defensive units and with the stellar goaltending we’ve seen from the veteran Varlamov for the Isles, it’s going to be more slow-paced, low-scoring hockey in this game tonight.

Devils vs. Islanders Prediction

I feel the Islanders will be able to get some rapid revenge on the Devils here in this contest. In a slow-paced Sunday affair, the home team wins in a 3-2 battle.

