The Brooklyn Nets were one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference before the James Harden trade. Now they are the heavy favorite.

Don’t look now, but the Brooklyn Nets are going all-in. After trading for James Harden on Wednesday, the already loaded Nets are the top dog in the Eastern Conference. Although online sports betting is not legal yet in New York, Nets fans can pop into New Jersey to place their championship futures.

Brooklyn hovered around +700 at most sportsbooks prior to the Harden blockbuster, but they have since jumped up to +300 on DraftKings Sportsbook and +270 on FanDuel Sportsbook. Only the Los Angeles Lakers have better odds to win it all right now.

In addition to their surge in championship odds, the Nets are now way out in front in the Eastern Conference. They are currently +140 and +120 to win the East on DraftKings and FanDuel, respectively. The next team — the Milwaukee Bucks — is sitting between +300 and +350 on most sportsbooks.

This recent jump by Brooklyn should come as no surprise. Harden and Kevin Durant are two of the five best players in the NBA and one could make a case that they are the two best players in the Eastern Conference. Of course, two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves to be in the mix, but it’s a conversation at the very least.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook right here and grab the Nets to win the Eastern Conference at +140 odds.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

How is Kyrie Irving impacting the odds?

Despite the optimism surrounding the Nets right now, there is still one big question: Where is Kyrie Irving?

The enigmatic star is away from the team for personal reasons and there is a chance that he doesn’t come back anytime soon. In fact, the possibility of Irving retiring altogether is worth acknowledging at this point in time.

How is this affecting Brooklyn’s odds? Oddsmakers have to factor Irving’s bizarre situation into the mix, but the crazy thing is, it might not even matter when it’s all said and done.

Even without Irving, the Nets are going to be the favorites in the Eastern Conference. It’s tough to see any team slowing down both Durant and Harden in a seven-game series. Should they meet LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers in the NBA Finals, the Nets will have their hands full.

But right now, Brooklyn deserves to be the heavy favorite in the Eastern Conference simply based on talent alone.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook right here and get a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, TN GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK FREE BET BET NOW