FanDuel Sportsbook has a terrific offer for this weekend’s slate of NFL Divisional Round playoff matchups.

Those who register will be able to get 25-1 (+2500) odds on any team to win their respective game. Just bet up to $5 on the team of your choice, and if the wager hits, you’ll receive up to $125 in the form of free bets.

Register with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 25-1 odds on any NFL team to win this weekend by clicking here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, TN GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK FREE BET BET NOW

Get 25-1 Odds on the NFL Divisional Playoffs at FanDuel Sportsbook

The offer is pretty simple, just bet up to $5 on any team to win this weekend, and if that team emerges victorious in their respective playoff game, you’ll earn up to $125 in free bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

You must be a new user to participate. Existing users will not be eligible for this promotional deal.

The qualifying bet will be the first bet made after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $5.

The offer is in-app exclusive, so you’ll need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app onto your mobile device.

You must be at least 21 years of age and located in states such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, or Tennessee to participate.

How to Get FanDuel Sportsbook

Here are the required steps to jump on this deal.

Register and create a FanDuel Sportsbook account. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account by using one of severable available options (PayPal, credit/debit card, etc.). If you registered via desktop or mobile web browser (Safari, Google Chrome, etc.), you will be instructed to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app onto your mobile device. The new 25-1 odds should then be available at the top of the app or where the original moneyline odds were located. Choose your team, bet a maximum of $5, and confirm/verify your bet. If the wager hits, you’ll receive up to $125 in free bets within 24 hours of the game’s conclusion.

NFL Divisional Round Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Here are the odds for the NFL Divisional Round games, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

Rams: +6.5 // O45.5 // +250

Packers: -6.5 // U45.5 // -310

Ravens: +2.5 // O50.5 // +114

Bills: -2.5 // U50.5 // -134

Browns: +10 // O56.5 // +370

Chiefs: -10 // U56.5 // -480

Buccaneers: +3 // O51.5 // +140

Saints: -3 // U51.5 // -166

Let’s take a look at the current odds in what is thought to be the weekend’s biggest mismatch in order to assess the value in play with this FanDuel Sportsbook offer.

Despite the fact that they shocked the Steelers in the Wild Card Round, the Browns enter their Divisional Round matchup as 10.0-point underdogs and +370 on the moneyline while Kansas City is -480.

Thus, a $5 wager on the Chiefs to win outright would earn you $1.04 if the bet were to hit, but with this offer, you’d earn $125 in free bets instead. Meanwhile, it would requite wager of well over $500 to win $125, meaning the savings in overall risk is substantial.

In other words, if you’re looking to bet on the NFL this weekend, this offer is the way to do it.

Register with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 25-1 odds on any NFL team to win by clicking here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, TN GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK FREE BET BET NOW