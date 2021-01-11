DraftKings Sportsbook is coming through with a slew of excellent offers ahead of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

New users at DraftKings will get a 100-1 odds boost on either Alabama or Ohio State to win the highly anticipated matchup. It’s a simple and can’t-miss offer that you’ll need to take advantage of prior to kickoff tonight.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and get a 100-1 odds boost for the College Football Playoff National Championship by clicking here.

100-1 Odds for College Football Playoff National Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook

The odds boost is simple: bet a maximum of $1 on either Alabama or Ohio State to win, and if the bet hits, you’ll win $100 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

This offer is solely available for new users, so if you’re already registered at DraftKings Sportsbook, you won’t be able to reap the benefits of the promotional deal.

Qualifying bets need to be the first bet placed after registering. They can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $1.

This excludes live bets, parlays, cash-out bets, free bets, and voided bets.

You must be at least 21 years of age and located in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Illinois, Tennessee, or West Virginia.

How to get a 100-1 Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

You will need to complete the following steps in order to participate:

Register and create a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Start the process by clicking right here. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods. Go to the landing page from the Sportsbook Promos page and then click “BOOST THIS GAME” next to the national championship. After you select the game, you will be given a +10000 (100-1) odds boost that you can then use on either Alabama or Ohio State to win outright. NOTE: If the odds boost doesn’t initially appear, make sure you’re logged in and have made an initial deposit, and refresh the page. Add either Alabama or Ohio State’s moneyline to your betslip. Then, apply the boost (this bet will act as your qualifying bet). Confirm/verify your bet. If the bet hits, you’ll receive $100 in free bets within 24 hours of the game’s conclusion.

Alabama-Ohio State Odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Alabama is currently a 9.0-point favorite and -315 on the moneyline while Ohio State is +240. The total is set to over-under 75.0.

A $1 bet on Alabama to win outright with the normal odds would earn you $.32 in profits if the bet were to hit, while the same wager on Ohio State would net you a profit of $2.40. But with this odds boost, you could earn $100 in free bets instead.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook Promos

DraftKings Sportsbook is also offering a “Bama OSU Over 69 Total Points” promotional deal. Betting the over on the total now comes with +100 boosted odds, effectively giving bettors six full points of value. The offer is available for all users and carries a maximum wager of $25.

Users will also be able to participate in the “CFB Live Bet Profit Boost” promo, which allows players to place a maximum wager of $50 in order to earn up to $250 in winnings. Bettors can use the single-use boost on any national championship market.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab a 100-1 odds boost on either Alabama or Ohio State to win by clicking here.

