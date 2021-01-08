We’ve finally arrived at the NFL’s Wild Card weekend, and thanks to the new 14-team format, there will be three games each on Saturday and Sunday instead of the usual two.

While some teams’ spreads are hard to decipher (Rams-Seahawks +/-3, Washington-Buccaneers +/-8, and Titans-Ravens +/-3.5), there are others teams the betting public is extremely invested in with the games approaching, including the Buffalo Bills.

All data courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Teams Point Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets IND Colts +6.5 9% 18% Over 51.0 79% 73% +245 16% 19% BUF Bills -6.5 91% 82% Under 51.0 21% 27% -286 84% 81% LA Rams +3 44% 36% Over 42.0 58% 68% +150 34% 37% SEA Seahawks -3 56% 64% Under 42.0 42% 32% -175 66% 63% TB Buccaneers -8 73% 71% Over 45.0 28% 63% -400 88% 87% WAS Football Team +8 27% 29% Under 45.0 72% 37% +335 12% 13% BAL Ravens -3.5 56% 47% Over 54.5 65% 59% -177 37% 39% TEN Titans +3.5 44% 53% Under 54.5 35% 41% +155 63% 61% CHI Bears +10 38% 43% Over 47.5 61% 64% +400 24% 18% NO Saints -10 62% 57% Under 47.5 39% 36% -500 76% 82% CLE Browns +6 17% 27% Over 47.5 75% 75% +220 36% 36% PIT Steelers -6 83% 73% Under 47.5 25% 25% -265 64% 64%

For the Bills-Colts matchup (taking place on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET), 91% of the handle and 82% of the tickets favor the Bills to cover -6.5. Buffalo is the No. 2 seed in the AFC and led by third-year quarterback Josh Allen, who’s been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL this season.

Bettors additionally love the Steelers — Pittsburgh is responsible for 83% of the handle and 73% of the bets when it comes to the spread (-6). The Steelers are also responsible for 64% of both the handle and bets in terms of the moneyline (-265).

The Browns were already road underdogs in this game but will now be without head coach Kevin Stefanski due to a positive COVID-19 test. Yes, the team finally made the playoffs after 18 years and won’t have its head coach for the opening postseason game. A tough situation indeed.

The widest spread is in the Bears-Saints game, which will take place on Sunday afternoon at 4:40 p.m. ET. The Saints are 10.0-point home favorites and possess the advantage when it comes to the handle and number of bets. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, 62% of the handle and 57% of the tickets are going towards New Orleans covering. The Saints are certainly more talented and employ the better coach, quarterback, and offensive and defensive units.

