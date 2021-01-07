FanDuel Sportsbook has a great offer for Tennessee bettors (among those located in many other states) ahead of this weekend’s slate of NFL Wild Card games.

Those who register in states such as Tennessee will be able to get new 25-1 odds on any of the six postseason games occurring on Saturday and Sunday. It’s an intriguing offer that should spice up your Wild Card experience.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and get these new 25-1 odds on any NFL Wild Card game here.

How to Get 25-1 Odds with FanDuel Sportsbook

This offer should be particularly popular in states such as Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois. That’s because teams such as the Titans, Steelers, Colts and Bears are all in action, so if you’re in legal sports betting states like Tennessee, here are the steps to jump on the deal:

Register and create a FanDuel Sportsbook account. Get started by clicking right here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods. If you registered on a desktop platform, you’ll be instructed to download the mobile app. The same goes if you registered via a mobile web browser (Safari, Google Chrome, etc.). The new 25-1 odds should then be located where the original moneyline odds were. They will also be the top market you see after signing into the app. Choose either one of the 12 teams taking part in playoff football this weekend to win at 25-1 odds. Confirm/verify your bet. If the bet hits, you’ll receive your winnings in the form of free bets within 24 hours of the game’s conclusion.

NFL Wild Card Odds

Here are the following odds for the Saturday games (1:05 p.m. ET, 4:40 p.m. ET, 8:15 p.m. ET):

Colts: +6.5 // +240 // O51

Bills: -6.5 // -300 // U51

Rams: +3.5 // +150 // O42.5

Seahawks: -3.5 // -178 // U42.5

Buccaneers: -7.5 // -400 // O44.5

Washington: +7.5 // +315 // U44.5

Here are the following odds for the Sunday games (1:05 p.m. ET, 4:40 p.m. ET, 8:15 p.m. ET):

Ravens: -3 // -184 // O54.5

Titans: +3 // +154 // U54.5

Bears: +9.5 // +385 // O47.5

Saints: -9.5 // -500 // U47.5

Browns: +6 // +215 // O47.5

Steelers: -6 // -260 // U47.5

The most widespread moneyline this weekend is in the Bears-Saints matchup on Sunday afternoon. A $5 bet on the Saints moneyline (-500) would earn you $1 in winnings, while the same bet on the Bears moneyline (+385) would win you $19.25. Instead, with this deal, you could earn $125 in free bets instead, which is what makes this offer strong.

Get 25-1 odds on any NFL Wild Card team to win outright at FanDuel Sportsbook here.

