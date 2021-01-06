FOX Bet has a pretty intriguing new-user offer for this weekend’s slate of NFL Wild Card games.

Those who register and create an account will score 5x their wager when betting either the Seahawks or Steelers to score a point in their respective playoff games.

It’s a limited-time deal, so you must take advantage of the opportunity before it’s too late.

Sign up with FOX Bet to grab 5x your money by betting the Seahawks or Steelers to score by clicking here.

FOX Bet Promo: Get 5x your Money on Seahawks or Steelers to Score

FOX Bet offered no-brainer 50-1 scoring odds throughout the regular season, but it is upping its game for the postseason. Now, bettors can wager up to $20 on either the Seahawks or Steelers to score a point at +500 odds. If the bet hits, bettors cash up to $100 in winnings, so this offer presents twice the potential upside.

The offer is available for new users only.

Qualifying bets will be the first bet after completing the registration process and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $20.

No opt-in is required and you cannot combine this offer with any other new-user offer that FOX Bet may provide. To participate in this opportunity, you need to be at least 21 years of age and located in any of the applicable states.

How to 5x your Money on either the Seahawks or Steelers to Score a Point at FOX Bet

Here are the steps to follow in order to take advantage of this deal:

Register and create a FOX Bet account, which is simple to do. Get started by clicking right here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using one of several available methods. This offer should then be available at the top of the FOX Bet desktop platform or mobile app. Bet up to $20 on either the Seahawks or Steelers to score at least one point in their respective postseason matchups and confirm/verify your bet. If the bet hits, you’ll receive back 5x your wager in the form of free bets courtesy of FOX Bet

Rams-Steelers, Browns-Steelers Odds

The three-seed Seahawks take on the six-seeded Rams on Saturday at 4:40 p.m. ET, and at the moment, the Seahawks are 3.5-point home favorites and -188 on the moneyline. Los Angeles is +160. The total is set to over-under 42.0.

The Seahawks were eighth in the league this year with 28.7 points per game and weren’t shut out once.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is the No. 3 seed in the AFC and will face the six-seeded Browns on Sunday night (8:15 p.m. ET).

Currently at FOX Bet, the Steelers are 5.5-point home favorites over their division rivals and -250 on the moneyline while the Browns are +210. The total is set at over-under 47.5.

The Steelers were 12th in the NFL with 26.0 points per game and were not shut out this season either.

Grab 5x your money when betting either the Seahawks or Steelers to score a point at FOX Bet here.