DraftKings Sportsbook is back with an offer to spice up your NFL Wild Card Weekend or College Football Playoff National Championship viewing experience.

Those who register as a new user will be able to grab 100-1 odds on any NFL team to win on Super Wildcard Weekend or either Alabama or Ohio State to win the CFB national title on Monday night. This is a stellar, low-risk offer for this weekend’s action, and it’s only available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Grab 100-1 odds for Super Wildcard Weekend or the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS GET $1,000 FREE

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

DraftKings Sportsbook 100-1 Odds For NFL, College Football Championship

Here are some quick need-to-know details about this offer.

It will be in effect from noon ET on Saturday, Jan. 9 until 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 11. The Wild Card games take place on Saturday and Sunday (three each) while the College Football Playoff National Championship occurs Monday night.

The offer is solely available for new users, so if you want to jump on this, you’ll need to register soon.

Bettors can sign up now and when the promotion goes live, make your first bet a $1 wager on any of these teams to win at 100-1 odds.

This excludes live bets, parlays, cash-out bets, free bets, and voided bets.

In order to take advantage of the deal, you must be located in either Colorado, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Illinois, Tennessee, or West Virginia.

How to Get DraftKings Sportsbook

In order to jump on this new DraftKings Sportsbook deal, you must complete the following steps.

Register and create a DraftKings Sportsbook account, which is easy to do. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your sportsbook account. Visit the landing page from the Sportsbook Promos page and choose the game you want to bet on by selecting the “BOOST THIS GAME” option next to that specific game. After the game is selected, a single-use odds boost will be issued. Obviously, the boost is for 100-1 odds (+10000) for the team of your choice to win outright. Apply the boost by adding your chosen team’s moneyline to your betslip and then applying the boost. This initial bet with the boost after registering is your qualifying bet.

Super Wildcard Weekend and National Championship Odds

Here are the following spreads for the Super Wildcard Weekend matchups:

Colts: +6.5/Bills: -6.5

Rams: +4.5/Seahawks: -4.5

Buccaneers: -8.5/Football Team: +8.5

Ravens: -3.5/Titans: +3.5

Bears: +9.5/Saints: -9.5

Browns: +4.0/Steelers: -4.0

The spread that sticks out to me is the one in the Buccaneers-Washington matchup. Oddsmakers seemingly believe the Bucs will win that game by a decent amount despite the fact that they’re the lower seed (No. 5 in comparison to the four-seeded Football Team).

Regardless, the Bucs are the more talented squad and play in a much tougher division, hence why they ended up as a Wild Card team and not a division winner like Washington. The Tom Brady-led ballclub is additionally -400 on the moneyline while Washington is +330.

Here is the following spread for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ohio State: +7.5/Alabama: -7.5

Alabama is the more talented team in this matchup, but given how the Buckeyes blew out Clemson in the Sugar Bowl (semifinal game), I wouldn’t write Ohio State off just yet. Expect Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Bama’s Mac Jones to undergo an entertaining dual at the quarterback position in what should be a high-scoring game.

The Crimson Tide are also -305 on the moneyline while Ohio State is +235.

Grab 100-1 odds for Super Wildcard Weekend or the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS GET $1,000 FREE

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!