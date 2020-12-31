FanDuel Sportsbook is providing what could ultimately prove to be the deal of the year in 2021 ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.

Those who register and create an account will be able to grab 25-1 odds on the winner Alabama-Notre Dame or Clemson-Ohio State matchups. It’s a game-changing offer that should absolutely get your new year started right.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 25-1 odds on either Alabama-Notre Dame or Clemson-Ohio State right here.

Make a new year resolution to get value where it exists.

Just register with FanDuel Sportsbook and you’ll be able to grab 25-1 odds on the winner of either CFP matchup. This offer is available between now and the kickoffs of each game. The offer is solely available for new users, so if you’ve already registered with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will not be eligible for the promotional deal.

Qualifying bets are the first after registering and can carry maximum wager of $5.

This is an in-app-only offer, so you’ll need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app onto your mobile device.

You cannot combine this offer with any other new-user offer that FanDuel Sportsbook may provide, such as the $1,000 risk-free first bet. However, those who wish to instead redeem that offer may still do so.

In order to jump on this deal, you must be at least 21 years of age and located in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Iowa, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, or Tennessee.

How to Get the Best CFP Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

There are a few simple steps you must follow to participate in this awesome opportunity.

Register and create a FanDuel Sportsbook account, which is very easy to do. Get started by clicking right here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account. If you registered via FanDuel Sportsbook’s desktop platform or a mobile web browser (Safari, Google Chrome, etc.), you will be instructed to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app in order to receive this deal. The new 25-1 odds will be placed where the original odds were located and will also be the top market you see after signing into the app. Place a maximum wager of $5 on that team and confirm/verify your bet.

CFP Odds Value

The current moneyline odds have Notre Dame +820, Alabama -1600. Alabama is obviously the more talented team and many are questioning if Notre Dame even deserves to be in the playoff after losing to Clemson by 24 in the ACC Championship.

While this offer also provides huge value on Clemson bets, the biggest value comes by taking Alabama. Normally, a $5 bet would only return 31 cents, so in this case, bettors are picking up more than $124 in bonus winnings. It’s the ultimate low-risk, high-reward proposition.

Grab 25-1 odds on either CFP semifinal matchup by clicking right here.

