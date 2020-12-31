DraftKings Sportsbook is here to provide college football fans with an exciting deal to kickoff a brand new year.

Those who register and create an account will be able to get insane 100-1 odds on any college football team to win the title. That’s right. Sign up now and choose either Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, or Notre Dame to win the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship at 100-1 odds.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook and jump on this incredible offer by clicking here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS +10000 CFP ODDS

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Get 100-1 Odds on any CFB Team at DraftKings Sportsbook

This deal is as good as it gets and will absolutely make your College Football Playoff viewing experience worthwhile. Just sign up and you’ll be able to grab 100-1 odds on any of the four teams in the playoff to win the title. It’s that easy.

The offer is only available for new users, so if you’re already registered with DraftKings Sportsbook, you won’t be able to participate in this fantastic opportunity.

Your qualifying bet will be your first bet after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $1. The qualifying bet must also be placed prior to kickoff of the first semifinal game (the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET).

In order to take advantage of this opportunity, you must be at least 21 years of age and located in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, New Jersey, Tennessee, or West Virginia.

How to Get DraftKings Sportsbook’s CFP Promo

Before you ultimately get the benefits of this promotional offer from DraftKings Sportsbook, there are a few steps to follow.

Register and create a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Get started by clicking right here. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your account using any of the available methods. You will then be provided with a single-use odds boost that you can use on any of the four teams — Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, or Notre Dame. The boost is +10000 (100-1) for any of the aforementioned teams to win their semifinal game and then the College Football Playoff National Championship. Choose your team with the boost and confirm/verify your bet.

College Football Playoff Odds

The Rose Bowl (4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 1) pits top-ranked Alabama against No. 4 Notre Dame. The Crimson Tide have yet to lose this season and possess the AP College Football Player of the Year in wide receiver DeVonta Smith along with the potential Heisman Trophy winner in either Smith or quarterback Mac Jones.

The Sugar Bowl (8:00 p.m. ET on the same day) features No. 2-ranked Clemson going up against No. 3-ranked Ohio State.

Alabama is -1250 on the moneyline against Notre Dame and either -152 if it were to play Clemson in the National Championship or -286 if it were to play Ohio State.

At this moment, betting $1 each on Alabama to defeat Notre Dame and then Clemson (assuming the odds for either matchup don’t change) would net you a total profit of $.74, while betting $1 each on the Crimson Tide to beat Notre Dame and then Ohio State would net you $.43. But with this incredible offer, you’d be receiving $100 in free bets if Bama were to win it all.

We could go on and on about what profits you could earn on the other teams, but regardless, the 100-1 odds is the clear-cut superior deal.

Get 100-1 odds on any of the teams in the College Football Playoff to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS +10000 CFP ODDS

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!