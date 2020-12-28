Let’s take a look at the Jets vs. Patriots line for this Week 17 AFC East battle.

The Jets enter as 4.5-point road underdogs and are +170 on the moneyline while New England is -205. The total is set to over-under 43.0.

The Jets are on a winning streak. Yes, that’s right. They’ve won back-to-back matchups against the Rams and Browns while the Patriots have lost two straight to the Rams and Dolphins.

The Pats have yet to play their Week 16 game against the Bills (Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET).

Jets at Patriots Week 17 Live Odds

Spread

Despite their two-game winning streak and the fact that you could currently call them “hot,” the Jets enter this Week 17 matchup in Foxborough as 4.5-point underdogs. It’s sort of reasonable, given the fact that they’re still an untalented ballclub with a coaching staff that’s pretty much on its way out the door.

Regardless of the two consecutive victories, the Jets employ the NFL’s worst offense in terms of points per game, total yards per game, and passing yards per game. The Pats defense, on the other hand, is No. 10 with 345.4 average yards allowed and No. 6 with 21.5 average points allowed.

The spread could go either way. It’s possible Bill Belichick outcoaches Adam Gase to the point where the Pats win by at least five points, but it’s additionally possible the Jets keep the momentum going and either defeat or come up a few points short of their division rival.

The Jets are 6-9 against the spread while the Patriots are 6-8. New England has covered the spread in three of its last five meetings with Gang Green, dating back to Week 12 of 2018.

Moneyline

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the moneyline portrays Jets +170, Patriots -205.

Oddsmakers believe the Patriots possess a greater chance at winning outright, and reasonably so. They employ the better coaching staff and superior units on either side of the ball.

The Jets will also need to travel for this matchup, which is always a disadvantage even in a pandemic-impacted season when stadiums are either empty or partially full.

The Jets are 2-13 outright and 1-6 on the road while the Patriots are 6-8 outright and 4-2 at home. The Pats are additionally 3-4 when favored, with the Jets sporting a 2-12 record when entering as underdogs.

New England has emerged victorious in each of its last nine meetings with the Jets, dating back to Week 16 of the 2015 season.

Total

The total is set to over-under 43.0.

It’s definitely a low mark, but either offensive unit does struggle to consistently score points. The Jets are putting up just 15.3 points per game (last in the NFL) and the Patriots are scoring 20.6 average points (27th). The Patriots also sport a strong defense, which likely contributed to the oddsmakers’ decision.

The over has hit in six of the Jets’ 15 games (6-9) and four of the Patriots’ 14 games (4-10). New York possesses an average total of 43.9 while New England possesses an average total of 42.1.

In three of the last five matchups between these division rivals, the under has hit.

Jets vs. Patriots Props

Player and team props have yet to be released as of Monday but should be revealed on DraftKings Sportsbook later in the week. Nonetheless, there are two game props to consider.

To go into Overtime

Yes: +1400

No: -5000

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -136

Even: +104

Check back to see player props on:

passing yard totals

rushing yard totals

receiving yard totals

anytime touchdown scorers

first touchdown scorer

