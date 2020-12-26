The Giants are coming off two consecutive losses and are a game back of the NFC East lead with two weeks remaining in the regular season. They’ll take on the red-hot Ravens this Sunday afternoon.

Let’s take a look at our best Giants vs. Ravens player prop bets and picks.

Despite the fact that he’s been dealing with injuries to his hamstring and ankle, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will return to the starting lineup after not suiting up against the Browns last week. The Giants will also be returning Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry, who missed the loss to Cleveland due to placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 10.0-point road underdogs and +390 on the moneyline while Baltimore is -480. And while the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets across multiple legal online sportsbooks make this a very interesting matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook possesses my favorite player prop, involving Wayne Gallman’s rushing-yard total.

Giants vs. Ravens Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Wayne Gallman over 51.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Wayne Gallman has undergone a productive year in the absence of star running back Saquon Barkley and continues to prove that he belongs in this league. The Giants also need him to put together a fantastic performance on Sunday, given the offense’s inability to remain consistent through the air along with Jones not being 100%.

With that said, expect offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to look to his running back a significant number of times throughout this game in order to take the pressure off Jones, which should ultimately lead to his rushing-yard total surpassing 51.5 yards. This Ravens front seven is strong (10th in the NFL with 109.9 rushing yards allowed per game), but given the aforementioned circumstances, Gallman should definitely exceed the above mark.

Gallman has rushed for at least 52 yards in five of the last six games.

Lamar Jackson under 194.5 Passing Yards (-112)

The Ravens are one of the worst passing teams in the league this year with an average mark of 173.9 yards per game (31st). Taking that into consideration along with the fact that the Giants will be returning their top weapon in the defensive backfield, Lamar Jackson’s total should sit under 194.5.

For what it’s worth, Jackson’s passing-yard total has been below 194.5 in eight of 13 games this season.

Sterling Shepard under 48.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

With Daniel Jones not at 100%, it’s tough to imagine Sterling Shepard gaining at least 49 yards against a Baltimore secondary that’s allowing 233.8 passing yards per game (14th in the league).

Shepard hasn’t undergone the best season, only surpassing the above mark in four of his ten games played.

Bet Wayne Gallman over 51.5 rushing yards (-112) vs. Ravens at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Giants vs. Ravens Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Wayne Gallman to Score a TD (+220)

It’s the weekly “Wayne Gallman to score a touchdown” bet, this time courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Giants have looked to Gallman down near the goal line a number of times this season, and if they’re at that end of the field on Sunday (which they should be at least once or twice), expect Jason Garrett to rely on his starting running back.

Gallman has crossed the plane six times this season, so there’s certainly value on this specific bet.

Daniel Jones under 212.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Given the fact that he’s coming off an injury, it’s unlikely Daniel Jones will undergo a huge game through the air. To be quite honest, he doesn’t necessarily do much of that even when he’s healthy.

That, paired with the fact that this Ravens secondary is in the top half of the league in average passing yards allowed, should lead to Jones’ total sitting under 212.5. He also doesn’t exactly possess the most reliable receivers, a group that will be without Golden Tate (calf).

Jones has sat under the above total in six of his 12 games in 2020.

Bet Wayne Gallman to score a touchdown (+220) and get up to $1000 in free bets at FanDuel Sportsbook here.

Giants vs. Ravens Player Props at PointsBet

J.K. Dobbins over 64.5 Rushing Yards (-122)

The Giants run defense has been very strong this year and is sixth in the NFL with 101.8 rushing yards allowed per game. However, the Ravens are the best rushing team in the league and are gaining an average of 172.7 yards on the ground — an incredible mark.

Big Blue might initially contain the rookie running back, but when the Ravens start constructing long drives and tiring the Giants defense out, they should be able to run it effectively. Not to mention, the Ravens will likely be leading late in the game, which will provide Dobbins with the appropriate number of opportunities to surpass that total.

Click here to get a $250 first deposit match with PointsBet.

Giants vs. Ravens Player Props at BetMGM

Graham Gano over 1.5 Field Goals Made (-110)

Let’s give the kickers some love as well, shall we?

Graham Gano has been excellent for the Giants this season and is leading the team in scoring by a wide margin. He’s missed just one field-goal attempt all year and is averaging 2.0 field goals made per game.

The Giants offense has experienced significant issues putting points up on the board; most scoring drives have concluded with Gano booting it through the uprights for three. Expect the same story to be written once again this Sunday afternoon, which will include Gano converting on at least two field-goal attempts.

Gano has surpassed the above total in nine of 14 games this season.

