Christmas is upon us, and to celebrate, DraftKings Sportsbook is providing new users with the perfect present for the day.

Those who register can get 100-1 odds on any NBA X-Mas game by taking part in the NBA 100-1 Choose Your Boost promo.

Get started with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab these fantastic 100-1 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Get 100-1 NBA X-Mas Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

The setup is simple. New bettors in states where DraftKings is live can bet $1 on any NBA team to win outright. If that team gets the job done, DraftKings Sportsbook pays out $100.

The promotional offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is only available for new users, so if you’re already registered, but you won’t be eliglble to reap the benefits of the deal.

Your qualifying bet is your first bet after registering and must be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $1.

In order to take advantage of this deal, you must be at least 21 years of age and located in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, or West Virginia.

How to get 100-1 Odds on NBA X-Mas at DraftKings Sportsbook

There are a few steps you need to follow in order to jump on this incredible deal.

Register and create a DraftKings Sportsbook account, which is extremely easy to do. Get started by clicking right here. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods. Visit the landing page from the Sportsbook Promos page Pick your game by clicking “BOOST THIS GAME” next to the game you want to bet on. Note: You will not be able to change the game you selected once you’ve clicked “BOOST THIS GAME” You’ll then be issued a single-use odds boost (100-1) to use on either of the two teams taking part in that matchup. If the boost doesn’t initially appear, make sure you have logged in and made a deposit, and then refresh the page. Apply the boost to the team of your choice by adding that team’s moneyline to your betslip. Then, apply the boost (this first bet with the boost is your qualifying bet). Sit back, relax, enjoy Christmas, and if your team wins outright, you’ll receive $100 in free bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who Plays on NBA X-Mas?

As always, the NBA X-Mas slate consists of five games:

Pelicans at Heat (12:00 p.m. ET)

Warriors at Bucks (2:30 p.m. ET)

Nets at Celtics (5:00 p.m. ET)

Mavericks at Lakers (8:00 p.m. ET)

Clippers at Nuggets (10:30 p.m. ET)

The widest spread throughout the entire Christmas Day slate is in the Warriors-Bucks matchup. The Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, enter as 9.5-point home favorites and should be able to oust a beatable Warriors team that just lost by 26 to the Nets on opening night.

Speaking of the Nets, they also enter as favorites, but it’s not nearly as wide of a spread. Brooklyn is just -2.0 against a talented Celtics team that defeated the Bucks on Wednesday night.

The Lakers are also 6.5-point favorites over the Mavericks and the Heat are 4.5-point favorites over the Pelicans. The Clippers are -1.0 against the Nuggets in the late-night window.

There are numerous choices at your disposal when it comes to this offer, which makes the deal all the more intriguing.

Sign up and get 100-1 odds on NBA X-Mas at DraftKings Sportsbook here.