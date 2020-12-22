BetMGM is offering an awesome deal for new players in states such as NJ, PA, CO, and TN ahead of Tuesday’s NBA regular-season opener between the Lakers and Clippers.

Those who register and create a BetMGM account will be able to grab 100-1 odds on either team hitting a three-pointer at any point during the matchup. It’s that

Get started with BetMGM and take advantage of this great opportunity by clicking right here.

BetMGM Sportsbook App States: PA, NJ, CO, WV, TN, NV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $500

DEPOSIT BONUS PLAY NOW!

Get 100-1 Odds on either the Lakers or Clippers Hitting a 3-Pointer at BetMGM

This offer is no joke and is one of the best you’ll find from BetMGM. Just bet $1 on one of these two teams to hit a three-pointer, and if the bet hits (which it absolutely should), you’ll receive $100 in free bets courtesy of BetMGM.

The promotional deal is for new users only, so if you’re already registered with BetMGM, you will not be able to participate in this awesome opportunity.

Your qualifying bet needs to be your first bet after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $1.

The offer cannot be combined with any other offer that BetMGM may provide to new users.

In order to jump on this deal, you need to be at least 21 years of age and located in any of the applicable states.

How to get 100-1 Odds on either the Lakers or Clippers Hitting a 3-Pointer at BetMGM

To jump in and grab these awesome odds, you will need to complete the following steps.

Register and create a BetMGM account, a quick and easy process. Get started by clicking right here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into a new sportsbook account by using any of BetMGM’s safe and secure methods. Place a single, $1 pre-game moneyline wager on either the Lakers or Clippers to win. If/when either team hits a three pointer, the 100-1 odds are activated and will pay out within 24 hours of the game’s completion.

Note: Those who instead to wish to grab BetMGM’s $500 first deposit match are still eligible to do so, but the deposit match offer cannot be combined with the 100-1 odds offer.

The Odds of the Lakers or Clippers Hitting a 3-Pointer

BetMGM has set the total for this game to over-under 223.5, with the Lakers entering as 2.5-point home favorites. Therefore, oddsmakers believe a significant number of points will be put on the board during this opening-night battle. That also means numerous shots will be launched from behind the arc.

The Clippers finished last year’s regular season with 12.4 three-pointers made per game (13th in the NBA) while the Lakers finished with 11.0 (tied for 23rd).

The Clippers were certainly the better long-range shooting team. They finished with a three-point percentage of 37.1% (sixth in the league) compared to the Lakers’ 34.9% (21st).

In other words, one of these two teams is going to hit a three-pointer tonight, and one of them will likely do it in the game’s opening minutes, making this is a quick no-brainer way to tip-off the NBA season.

Get 100-1 odds on either the Lakers or Clippers hitting a three-pointer at BetMGM here.

BetMGM Sportsbook App States: PA, NJ, CO, WV, TN, NV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $500

DEPOSIT BONUS PLAY NOW!