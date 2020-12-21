Let’s take a look at the Jets vs. Browns line for this Week 16 AFC battle.

The Jets enter as 9.5-point home underdogs and are +360 on the moneyline while the Browns are -500. The total is currently set to over-under 45.0.

The Jets are coming off their first win of the year, shocking everyone with a 23-20 road victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The Browns, on the other hand, just defeated the Giants by a score of 20-6 on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.

Browns at Jets Week 16 Live Odds

Check back here throughout the week for Jets vs. Browns odds as the market changes.

Spread

Even after a huge win, the Jets still enter as significant underdogs for their Week 16 matchup with the Browns. Cleveland is a 9.5-point road favorite, but reasonably so, considering it’s certainly the more talented team in this matchup.

The Jets are at the bottom of the league in total offense and scoring and in the bottom five in terms of average points allowed and average yards allowed.

The Browns, meanwhile, sport an offense that’s in the top 10 in total yards per game and in the top half of the league with 26.3 points per game.

Cleveland employs the better offense, defense, head coach, you name it, and that’s why oddsmakers believe it should win this game by more than one possession.

Neither team is great against the spread this year (Cleveland is 6-8, New York is 5-9). The Browns’ average winning margin is 7.2 while the Jets’ average losing margin is 16.2.

The Browns covered as favorites in each of the last two meetings between these two ballclubs (Week 2, 2019 and Week 3, 2018).

Moneyline

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the moneyline portrays Browns -500, Jets +360.

This is also reasonable because of, well, the difference in talent between either team. Oddsmakers are favoring the Browns due to the fact that they’re certainly more trustworthy when it comes to winning a football game. Sure, the Jets finally notched a victory which is definitely exciting (unless you wanted Trevor Lawrence), but don’t expect them to all of a sudden put together a winning streak.

Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense will still find a way to overpower the Jets defense, and the oddsmakers agree with that.

The Browns are 10-4 outright this year and 5-2 on the road while the Jets are 1-13 outright and 0-7 at home.

Cleveland is also 8-1 outright when favored while Gang Green is 1-12 when entering as underdogs.

Total

The total, per DraftKings Sportsbook, is set to over-under 45.0.

This is a low mark, but you can’t blame the oddsmakers for the decision. The Jets offense is the worst scoring unit in the NFL and could still experience issues against a below-average Browns defense. New York’s 14.7 points-per-game mark is putrid and it’s surpassed 20 points just five times.

The Browns are putting up 26.3 average points, but they aren’t always consistent, having found themselves in single digits three times this season.

The over has hit in eight of the Browns’ 14 games (8-6) and six of the Jets’ 14 games (6-8). Cleveland’s average total is 53.0 while the Jets’ average total is 44.2.

Jets vs. Browns Props

Player and team props have yet to be released as of Monday but should be revealed on DraftKings Sportsbook later in the week. Nonetheless, there’s one game prop to consider.

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -134

Even: +104

Check back to see player props on:

passing yard totals

rushing yard totals

receiving yard totals

anytime touchdown scorers

first touchdown scorer

