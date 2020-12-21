FOX Bet is gearing up for the return of Sixers basketball on Wednesday night with a slam-dunk of a new player promo.

Those who register and create an account in either New Jersey or Pennsylvania will be able to grab 50-1 odds on Joel Embiid to score at least one point. This is an extremely strong new player promo in that it is both low-risk, high-reward and it is essentially a lock to cash.

How to Get Embiid to Score at 50-1 Odds at FOX Bet

There are a few steps you need to follow prior to reaping the benefits of this FOX Bet promo.

Register and create a FOX Bet account, which is extremely simple. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into a new sportsbook account. Use any of FOX Bet's convenient and secure methods. The 50-1 odds on Embiid to score one point should be available at the top of the FOX Bet desktop platform or mobile app.

50-1 Odds on Embiid to Score at FOX Bet

Ahead of the 76ers-Wizards opener on Wednesday night, simply bet $1 on Joel Embiid to score at least one point. If he does (which he absolutely should), those who do will receive $50 in free bets courtesy of FOX Bet.

The offer is available now until moments before tip-off on Wednesday night (7:00 p.m. ET) and requires no special opt-in. Qualifying bets must be the first wager placed after registering and can not exceed $1.

You must be at least 21 years of age and located in either New Jersey or Pennsylvania in order to take advantage of this deal. The offer is available for new users only, so if you are already registered with FOX Bet, you will not be able to reap the benefits of this great opportunity. Winning bets are credited $50 within 24 hours of the game’s completion.

The Odds of Joel Embiid Scoring vs. Wizards

It’s an absolute no-brainer that Joel Embiid will put up at least one point in the 76ers’ regular-season opener. The star center averaged 23.0 points per game last year and scored at least one point in all but one matchup. In fact, Embiid totaled double figure scoring in 47 of 51 games and 47 of 49 in which he logged at least 10 minutes.

Not to mention, the Wizards were second-to-last in the league last season with 119.1 points allowed per game, providing you with even more reason to jump on this offer.

Ultimately, FOX Bet is giving new players the chance to open up a new account and score an easy win to celebrate the return of basketball. Those looking to get into the action with a solid new sportsbook option should jump on this offer.

