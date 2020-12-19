The Jets are 0-13 ahead of their road matchup with the Rams and recently suffered a 40-3 blowout loss at the hands of the Seahawks.

Let’s take a look at our best Jets vs. Rams player prop bets and picks.

The Jets looked to be improving, but the recent loss to Seattle brought them back down to earth. They’re the sole winless ballclub in the NFL and need to travel to the other side of the country to face a highly talented Rams team that’s won four of its last five.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are 17.5-point underdogs and +1000 on the moneyline while the Rams are -1667. And while the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets across multiple legal online sportsbooks make this matchup extremely interesting.

DraftKings Sportsbook possesses my favorite player prop, which involves Rams quarterback Jared Goff’s touchdown-pass total.

Grab 50-1 odds on the Giants scoring at FOX Bet NJ here. Get the same deal for the Eagles at FOX Bet PA here. Read more about it here.

Jets vs. Rams Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Jared Goff over 1.5 TD Passes (-225)

This Jets secondary is young, inexperienced, and has struggled for much of this season. Entering Sunday, New York is tied for last in the NFL with 28 touchdown passes allowed, including four given up last week at the hands of Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson.

Rams head coach Sean McVay will certainly look to attack the weak Jets defensive backfield and do so early on en route to an easy victory. Goff has also thrown multiple touchdowns in six different games this year, so there’s definitely value on this player prop.

Cam Akers over 68.5 Rushing Yards (-122)

My guess (and likely everybody else’s) is that the Rams will be leading by a significant amount late in this game. They’re the more talented team by a wide margin and are superior in essentially every area of the game — offense, defense, coaching…you understand what I’m saying.

With that said, the Rams will almost certainly run the ball for much of the fourth quarter, which should lead to running back Cam Akers gaining at least 69 yards on the ground.

Akers is red hot right now, having surpassed the above total in each of the last three games, including a 171-yard performance against the Patriots in Week 14.

Sam Darnold under 204.5 Passing Yards (-141)

There are just too many factors present in this game that will make it overly difficult for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to surpass 204.5 passing yards. The Rams are atop the league in pass defense (191.7 yards allowed per game) and the Jets offense is last with 166.1 average passing yards.

The Jets will likely be playing from behind for much of this game which will lead to them throwing it a decent amount, but I just can’t see Darnold even reaching 200 yards given the circumstances.

Bet Jared Goff over 1.5 touchdown passes (-225) at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Jets vs. Rams Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Cam Akers to Score a TD (-130)

The Rams will likely find themselves down near the goal line a number of times in this game, given the strength of their offense and the struggles in and around the Jets defensive unit. And when they are indeed at that end of the field, expect Sean McVay to look to Cam Akers to get the job done on short yardage.

For what it’s worth, the Jets have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns in 2020.

Jared Goff over 269.5 Passing Yards (-112)

As was mentioned before, this Jets secondary has struggled all year long. Don’t expect it to just flip the switch against the Rams passing attack.

While not the most talented, Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff will certainly find holes in this Jets defensive backfield throughout much of the game. The Jets are allowing 286.8 passing yards per game while the Rams are gaining 260.5 average yards through the air.

This doesn’t need to be that difficult of a concept to grasp. Goff could get the job done while the Jets secondary most certainly can’t. Expect the fifth-year quarterback to record a good chunk of this total by halftime.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook here and get up to $1000 in free bets.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV, TN GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Jets vs. Rams Player Props at PointsBet

Cooper Kupp over 59.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

If you think Jared Goff isn’t going to look towards Cooper Kupp against a weak Jets secondary, I’m sorry, but you’ve lost your mind. Kupp against this young and inexperienced defensive backfield should lead to a big game for the talented receiver.

Kupp is averaging 66.8 receiving yards per game this season, so the act of this bet hitting isn’t an impossible scenario whatsoever.

Click here to get a $250 first deposit match with PointsBet.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, IL, IN, IA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $250

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

Jets vs. Rams Player Props at FOX Bet

Jared Goff under 35.5 Pass Attempts (-110)

I don’t think Jared Goff is going to need to throw 36 times in order to beat this winless Jets squad. Like we stated earlier, expect the Rams to run the ball for much of the fourth quarter, if not the second half. This will keep Goff’s pass-attempt mark below 35.5, which I believe is a high over-under to begin with anyway.

Goff has surpassed the above total five times this season, but each time was either in a loss or fairly close game. This matchup won’t be close, or a defeat for Los Angeles, that’s for sure.

Grab 50-1 odds on the Giants scoring at FOX Bet NJ here. Get the same deal for the Eagles at FOX Bet PA here. Read more about it here.