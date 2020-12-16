BetMGM is coming up big for new users with its latest promotional deal ahead of Thursday night’s matchup between the Chargers and Raiders.

Those who register can get 100-1 odds on either team scoring a touchdown at any point during the game. With a chance to bet $1 and win $100, this is a no-brainer of an offer.

Get started grab 100-1 odds with BetMGM for Thursday Night Football by clicking here.

Bet $1, Win $100 on Chargers or RaidersTD at BetMGM

This is fantastic offer is currently live through kickoff (Thursday, Dec. 17, 8:20 p.m. ET). It’s also extremely simple — just bet $1 on either team to score a touchdown, and if the bet hits, you’ll receive $100 in free bets.

This offer is only available for new users, so if you’re already registered with BetMGM, you will not be able to participate.

Your qualifying bet must be the first bet you make after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $1.

In order to reap the benefits of this deal, you need to be at least 21 years of age and located in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, or Tennessee.

This offer cannot be combined with any other new-user offer that BetMGM may provide.

How to Bet $1 and Win $100 if either the Chargers or Raiders Score a TD at BetMGM

There are a few steps you need to follow to take advantage of this promotional deal from BetMGM.

Register and create a BetMGM account, and verify all the information you have entered — a simple process to complete. Get started by clicking right here. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your BetMGM account using any of basic available methods. Once you register and make a deposit, the new 100-1 odds for either team scoring a touchdown should be available at the top of the BetMGM desktop platform or mobile app. Pick either the Chargers or Raiders to score at least one touchdown in this game and verify your bet.

It’s that easy, and you can get the ball rolling by clicking right here.

The Odds of the Chargers or Raiders Scoring a TD

On BetMGM, the total for this game is set at over-under 52.5, so even oddsmakers believe a decent number of points will be put on the board.

Not to mention, either team sports a below-average defensive unit.

The Chargers are 26th in the league with 27.8 points allowed per game while the Raiders are 30th with 30.1 average points allowed. The Raiders are also letting up an average of 384.2 total yards (25th in the NFL) and recently fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after allowing 44 points and 456 yards at the hands of the Colts on Sunday.

While anything can happen, this offer is about as close as it gets to a sure-thing, and ahead of a loaded weekend of high-stakes college and pro football games, this is offer is one worth checking out.

Bet $1, win $100 on either the Chargers or Raiders scoring a touchdown at BetMGM here.

