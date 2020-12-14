Let’s take a look at the Jets vs. Rams line for this Week 15 battle.

The Jets are crazy underdogs on the road, opening up at +16.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. While the moneyline portrays Jets +750, Rams -1430, the total is currently set at over-under 44.5.

The Jets were blown out in Seattle by a score of 40-3 this past Sunday and have dropped to 0-13, while the Rams defeated the Patriots 24-3 on Thursday Night Football in Week 14.

Jets at Rams Week 15 Live Odds

Check back here throughout the week for Jets vs. Rams odds as the market changes.

Spread

Needless to say, the Rams employ much more talent than the Jets, and oddsmakers certainly believe that ahead of this Week 15 matchup out in Inglewood. Not to mention, the Rams are in first place in the NFC West en route to a playoff berth while the Jets are in the lead for the No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming draft.

The Rams defense is atop the league in total yards allowed per game and third in scoring, and given the weak state of the Jets offense (last in both total offense and scoring), it’s tough to imagine Gang Green will make this game much of a competition. Los Angeles’ offensive unit (fifth in total yards per game) should additionally be able to cause problems for this Jets defense (30th in total yards allowed per game) all day long.

It’s a wide spread, that’s for sure, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams covered, just like the Seahawks (-14.5) did against the Jets on Sunday.

The Jets are 4-9 against the spread this season while the Rams are 8-5. The Rams also have an average winning margin of 11.6 while the Jets’ average losing margin is 16.2.

Bet the Jets-Rams spread and get $1,000 in free bets with DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Moneyline

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the moneyline is currently Jets +750, Rams -1430.

What’s crazy is that this isn’t even the most widespread moneyline the Jets have experienced in 2020 — that was in the Week 8 Jets-Chiefs matchup when Kansas City opened at -2000 and New York was +1200.

It’s not surprising that this week’s moneyline is what it is though. As was previously mentioned, the Rams are much more talented than their upcoming opponent. Los Angeles employs the better head coach, the better quarterback, the better offensive weapons, and the better defensive unit.

The Rams are usually successful on either side of the ball and shouldn’t experience many issues ousting this putrid Jets team. It likely won’t even be much of a game at halftime.

The Jets are 0-12 outright when entering as underdogs while the Rams are 7-3 when favored.

If Gang Green loses this matchup, it’ll be one step closer to an 0-16 season, which is actually now -250 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Total

The total, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, is set at over-under 44.5.

This is a low but reasonable mark, given the Jets’ weak scoring abilities. That team just cannot consistently put up points, only scoring three against a below-average Seahawks defense that’s still last in the NFL when it comes to defending the pass.

The Jets are last in the league with 14.1 points per game while the Rams’ 25.0 average-point mark sits at No. 17.

Sure, the Rams may score a significant amount, but don’t expect the Jets to contribute much to this total at all, especially when you take into account how Los Angeles is allowing just 18.9 points per game.

The over has hit in six of the Jets’ 13 games (6-7) and four of the Rams’ 13 games (4-9). The average total this year is 44.3 for the Jets and 43.9 for the Rams.

Bet on the Jets-Rams total at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Jets vs. Rams Props

Player and team props have yet to be released as of Monday but should be revealed on DraftKings Sportsbook later in the week. Nonetheless, there’s one game prop to consider.

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -134

Even: +102

Check back to see player props on:

passing yard totals

rushing yard totals

receiving yard totals

anytime touchdown scorers

first touchdown scorer

Click here to get up to a $1,000 risk-free bet with FanDuel Sportsbook.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW