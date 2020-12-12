The Jets are 0-12 ahead of their matchup with the Seahawks, coming off a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Raiders in Week 13.

Let’s take a look at our best Jets vs. Seahawks player prop bets and picks.

The Jets are on the road for their Week 14 matchup and will go up against a talented Seahawks team that recently suffered a tough loss to the Giants. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are 14.5-point underdogs and +650 on the moneyline while the Seahawks are -910. And while the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets across multiple legal online sportsbooks make this matchup extremely interesting.

DraftKings Sportsbook possesses my favorite prop bet, which has to do with Russell Wilson‘s passing-yard total.

Jets vs. Seahawks Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Russell Wilson over 286.5 Passing Yards (-112)

The Jets secondary has been putrid all year long and is currently 31st in the NFL with 291.0 passing yards allowed per game. And despite the fact that Bless Austin will be returning for New York, I still can’t see this unit having much success against Wilson, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett.

Wilson is averaging 289.9 passing yards per game and has surpassed the above mark six times this season.

The Jets pass defense is young and inexperienced, and Wilson should be able to successfully attack the unit all game long.

Sam Darnold over 220.5 Passing Yards (-112)

While the Jets secondary is very much below average, the Seahawks are actually worse in those regards. Seattle’s pass defense is last in the league with 309.8 passing yards allowed per game, and that’s even after letting Giants backup quarterback Colt McCoy throw for just 105 yards last Sunday.

Even without Denzel Mims or potentially Jamison Crowder — the former of which will miss the game due to a personal matter he needed to tend to this week — I can still see Sam Darnold undergoing his best game of the year en route to at least 221 yards through the air.

He’s only surpassed the above mark once this season, but he also hasn’t faced a secondary that’s as bad as the Seahawks’ is right now.

Russell Wilson over 2.5 TD Passes (+128)

As was said before, the Jets secondary is putrid and Russell Wilson should be able to have a field day on the unit. Thus, expect the superstar quarterback to find the end zone at least three times en route to a blowout victory.

Just think of it: Wilson, Metcalf, and Lockett against the Jets defense? The over on this total isn’t a stretch whatsoever, and Wilson has thrown at least three touchdowns in six different games this season.

Jets vs. Seahawks Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Chris Carson over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

The Seahawks are the more talented team in this matchup by a wide margin, and with that said, they’ll likely be leading by a decent amount in the fourth quarter. Thus, expect them to mostly run the football towards the end of the game, which will lead to Chris Carson recording over 57.5 rushing yards on the day.

Carson has surpassed the aforementioned mark four times in 2020.

DK Metcalf over 80.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Russell Wilson will undergo a big day through the air and certainly look towards his top target, DK Metcalf, a significant number of times. Thus, Metcalf should be able to record at least 81 yards receiving against a weak Jets secondary. The second-year receiver even put up 80 yards against a Giants defensive backfield led by James Bradberry, who’s experiencing an All-Pro-caliber season.

Metcalf is averaging 93.3 receiving yards per game and leads the NFL with 1,119 total receiving yards.

Jets vs. Seahawks Player Props at PointsBet

Braxton Berrios over 39.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

The Jets won’t have Denzel Mims or potentially Jamison Crowder, who’s questionable with a calf injury. Having said that, wideout Braxton Berrios will earn a noteworthy number of opportunities on the receiving end for New York, which should lead to him recording at least 40 yards.

Berrios has exceeded the above total twice this season, and as we previously discussed, the Seahawks secondary is statistically the worst in the NFL.

Jets vs. Seahawks Player Props at FOX Bet

DK Metcalf to Score a TD (-128)

Since we believe Russell Wilson will throw for at least three touchdowns, it only makes sense to assume DK Metcalf will be on the receiving end of one of them. Metcalf’s big body provides him with an advantage on goal-line fades, and given the weak state of the Jets secondary, saying he’ll score isn’t a reach at all.

Metcalf is fifth in the league with nine touchdown receptions this season.

