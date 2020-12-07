Let’s take a look at the Jets vs. Seahawks line for this Week 14 battle.

The Jets are huge road underdogs, entering at +13.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. While the moneyline shows Jets +500, Seahawks -715, the total is set at over-under 47.5.

Despite the Seahawks suffering a tough loss to the Giants this past Sunday, oddsmakers believe they could significantly defeat the winless Jets in Week 14.

Jets at Seahawks Week 14 Live Odds

Spread

The Jets did look improved against the Raiders despite the fact that they lost on a Hail Mary touchdown pass in the waning seconds of the matchup. Nonetheless, I don’t think they’ll be able to travel to the other side of the country and beat a team led by Russell Wilson — 3,479 yards, 32 touchdowns, 11 picks on the season.

Sure, Seattle sports a below-average defense, but this Jets offense may still experience issues like it’s had much of the year (last in total offense, passing, and scoring). The New York defense, on the other hand, has struggled and should be no match for Wilson and the Seahawks offense.

This is a wide spread indeed, but don’t be surprised if the Seahawks cover and ultimately win this game by at least two touchdowns.

The Jets are 4-8 against the spread in 2020 while the Seahawks are 6-6. New York also has an average losing margin of 14.4 points. Seattle’s average winning margin is just 7.1.

Moneyline

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the moneyline is currently Jets +500, Seahawks -715.

It’s not the most widespread moneyline the Jets have faced this year, but it’s still a noteworthy size. The Seahawks are simply the more talented team in this matchup and the one that employs the better quarterback and coaching staff, and oddsmakers believe they’ll win this game outright.

Seattle is in the top 10 in total offense and top five in scoring, while the Jets defense is near the bottom of the league in both total yards allowed per game and total points allowed per game.

The Seahawks shouldn’t have any issue putting up points, which will take the pressure off the team’s below-average defensive unit en route to a potentially easy win.

The Jets are 0-12 overall and 0-5 on the road this year while the Seahawks are 8-4 and 5-1 at home.

If the Jets lose this game, they’ll be that much closer to an 0-16 season, an outcome that’s now -115 on BetMGM.

Jets to go 0-16 now -115 pic.twitter.com/BF6CQBbCJI — BetMGM (@BetMGM) December 7, 2020

Total

The total is currently set at over-under 47.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Both defenses are below-average on the scoring front — the Jets are allowing 29.4 points per game while the Seahawks are letting up 26.8. Russell Wilson and the Seattle offense are certainly capable of scoring points and the Jets proved they could do so as well — they scored 28 of their own against the Raiders.

Thus, the total could go either way and it’ll be interesting to see how the public perceives this as the week progresses.

The Jets and Seahawks have both hit the over in six of their 12 games (6-6).

The average total through a dozen games is currently 44.4 for the Jets and 56.2 for the Seahawks.

Jets vs. Seahawks Props

Player and team props have yet to be released as of Monday but should be revealed on DraftKings Sportsbook later in the week. Nonetheless, there are two game props to consider.

To go into Overtime

Yes: +1700

No: -10000

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -136

Even: +104

