Let’s take a look at this week’s Giants vs. Cardinals line and odds.

After four consecutive victories, the Giants enter as 2.5-point home underdogs and are +115 on the moneyline in comparison to the Cardinals’ -137. The total is set at over-under 45.5.

The Giants are coming off a huge win over the Seahawks in which their defensive unit played arguably its best game of the year. Will they continue their winning streak against the Cardinals in Week 14?

Giants vs. Cardinals Week 14 Live Odds

Here is a look at the live Giants vs. Cardinals odds. Check back here throughout the week as the market changes.

Spread

Sure the Giants are red hot, but it’s unclear if Daniel Jones will be back after suffering a hamstring strain against Cincinnati in Week 12. As of right now, there’s still a chance Colt McCoy starts for the second straight game, which might be why the oddsmakers are currently favoring Arizona.

The Cardinals, however, are on a three-game losing streak, most recently coming up short against the division-rival Rams in Week 13. Nonetheless, quarterback Kyler Murray is extremely dynamic and the Giants defense will need to step up and make plays to contain him.

Giants cornerback James Bradberry will additionally have a significant task on his hands covering star wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

The Giants are 8-4 against the spread this year while the Cardinals are 5-7 in those regards. Arizona’s averaging winning margin is 12.0 and the Giants’ average losing margin is 7.9.

For what it’s worth, the Cardinals covered when facing the Giants last season, defeating Big Blue by a score of 27-21 when they were 3.5-point underdogs.

Moneyline

Oddsmakers additionally believe the Cardinals possess a better chance at winning outright. Arizona sits at -137 on the moneyline while the Giants are +115.

Right now, Kyler Murray is certainly more talented than Colt McCoy and Daniel Jones. The Cardinals offense is also top 10 in both total yards per game and scoring and top five in rushing.

Thus, the Giants defense will have a crucial responsibility come Sunday afternoon.

Entering this game, the Giants are 5-7 overall and 2-3 at home. The Cardinals are 6-6 overall and 3-3 on the road.

The Cardinals have won each of their last three meetings with the Giants dating back to the 2014 season.

Total

DraftKings Sportsbook has the total at over-under 45.5, a low but reasonable mark.

The Cardinals offense is solid but so is this Giants defense, and if you didn’t believe that before, you certainly believe it now after Big Blue’s win over Seattle.

Regardless of who’s playing, this Patrick Graham-led unit plays hard and is performing with more intensity than ever. Even without their top four edge rushers from the beginning of the year, the Giants were still able to disrupt Russell Wilson all game this past Sunday, with Leonard Williams racking up 2.5 sacks.

On the other side of the ball, the Giants offense is still an inconsistent unit when it comes to scoring points. Heading into Week 14, New York is 30th in the NFL with 19.3 points per game.

The over has hit in three of the Giants’ 12 games this year (3-8-1) and four of the Cardinals’ 12 games (4-7-1). The average total is currently 41.3 for the Giants and 52.3 for the Cardinals.

Giants vs. Cardinals Prop Bets

As of Monday, no team or player prop bets have been released on DraftKings Sportsbook but should be revealed later in the week. Nonetheless, there are two game props.

To go into Overtime

Yes: +1000

No: -2000

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -137

Even: +104

Check back to see player and game props on:

passing yard totals

rushing yard totals

receiving yard totals

anytime touchdown scorers

first touchdown scorer

Whether the game will go into overtime

Odd or even point totals

Giants Playoff Odds

Ahead of Week 14, the Giants are still atop the NFC East and could possess even more secure of a lead if Washington and Dallas lose on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

After four consecutive wins, the Giants are favored to win the NFC East at -225, while Washington is +350, Philly is +900, and Dallas is +1100.

Bet the Giants to win the NFC East at -225 at DraftKings Sportsbook here.