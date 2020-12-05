DraftKings Sportsbook and CNBC’s Mad Money host Jim Cramer are teaming up for a very intriguing odds boost for this week’s slate of NFL games.

New and existing users will be able to get +175 odds on all four NFC East teams to lose in Week 13. Considering the fact that this is very likely to occur, users might be wise to jump on this funny odds boost.

Get +175 on all NFC East Teams to Lose at DraftKings Sportsbook

For the Week 13 slate of NFL games, new and existing users of DraftKings Sportsbook can get +175 odds on each of the NFC East teams to lose in their respective games.

Of course, bettors can also grab up to $1,000 of free bets with DraftKings’ new user promo bonus.

This carries a maximum bet of $25 and each user is only allowed one qualifying bet.

In order to reap the benefits of this deal, you need to be registered with DraftKings Sportsbook and have made a deposit into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods.

You must be at least 21 years of age and located in any of the applicable states.

How to get +175 on all NFC East Teams to Lose at DraftKings Sportsbook

If you haven’t registered with DraftKings Sportsbook, here’s how to do it:

Create an account and verify that account — a quick and simple process to complete. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit into your account using any available method. Following the opt-in, you’ll be issued a single-use odds boost that you’ll be able to use on each of the NFC East teams losing in Week 13. Select the boost from your betslip before placing the bet in order for the new odds to go into effect. Place your bet with the new odds, sit back, and hope each of the NFC East teams lose outright in Week 13.

Those who are already registered with DraftKings Sportsbook will only need to follow steps three, four, and five.

DraftKings Sportsbook NFC East Week 13 Odds

On DraftKings Sportsbook, none of the NFC East ball clubs are favored against their respective opponents. In fact, they’re all significant underdogs.

Currently, the Giants are 10.5-point underdogs to the Seahawks this Sunday afternoon and are +420 on the moneyline in comparison to Seattle’s -560. The Giants will most likely be fielding Colt McCoy at quarterback amid Daniel Jones‘ hamstring injury.

The Eagles are 8.5-point underdogs to the Packers and are +325 on the moneyline while Green Bay is -385. Washington is +7 and +280 on the moneyline against the undefeated Steelers (-360), and the Cowboys are +7.5 and +300 on the moneyline against the Ravens (-360).

