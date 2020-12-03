Get Incredible 100-1 Odds on Gonzaga-Baylor at DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is pulling through with another one of their amazing deals for new users.

Those who register with DraftKings Sportsbook will possess the opportunity to grab 100-1 odds on either Gonzaga or Baylor for their highly anticipated college basketball matchup this Saturday.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

This offer is as simple as it gets. Just bet $1 on either Gonzaga or Baylor to win outright this Saturday afternoon, and if that bet hits, you’ll receive $100 in free bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The promotional deal, open now until tip-off on Saturday, Dec. 5 (1:00 p.m. ET), is for new users only, so if you’re already registered on DraftKings Sportsbook, you won’t be able to reap the benefits of this offer.

Live bets, parlays, cash-out bets, free bets, and voided bets are excluded in this deal.

Your qualifying bet needs to be your first bet after registering and can only be a single bet that carries a maximum wager of $1. This offer cannot be combined with the $1000 sign-up bonus that DraftKings Sportsbook normally provides for new users.

In order to take advantage of this deal, you need to be at least 21 years of age and located in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, New Jersey, Tennessee, or West Virginia.

How to get 100-1 Odds on Gonzaga-Baylor at DraftKings Sportsbook

There are a few steps you need to follow in order to pounce on this offer.

You must register and create an account on DraftKings Sportsbook, a quick and easy process to complete. Get started by clicking right here. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods. You will then be issued a single-use odds boost (+10000 or 100-1) that you can use for either Gonzaga or Baylor to win outright. If the odds don’t initially appear, make sure you’re logged into your account and refresh the page. Add either Gonzaga or Baylor’s moneyline to your bet slip and then apply the odds boost to that bet. Your first bet with the boost is your qualifying bet. Place the bet on the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app or desktop platform. Sit back, relax, and if your team wins, you’ll receive $100 in free bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not only is it easy to grab this deal, the offer represents one of the most aggressive new user promos in recent months at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gonzaga-Baylor Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

At DraftKings Sportsbook, top-ranked Gonzaga is currently a 2.5-point favorite and is -148 on the moneyline. Meanwhile, No. 2-ranked Baylor is +120.

Betting $1 on Gonzaga’s normal moneyline would net you a profit of $.68 if the Bulldogs were to win outright, but with this specific deal, you’d receive $100 in free bets instead.

The same goes for Baylor’s moneyline, which would normally net you a profit of $1.20 on a $1 bet if the Bears were to win outright.

That means there is significant value on both ends of this no-brainer deal, so be sure to jump in prior to Saturday’s tip-off (1:00 p.m. ET).

