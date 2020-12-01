Let’s take a look at this week’s Giants vs. Seahawks line and odds.

After three straight wins, the Giants enter as 10.0-point road underdogs against the Seahawks and are +375 on the moneyline in comparison to Seattle’s +500. The total is currently set at over-under 48.0.

The Giants are coming off three consecutive wins over Washington, Philly, and Cincinnati, and are tied for first place in the NFC East. Can they build on this current streak and upset the Seahawks even without quarterback Daniel Jones (most likely)?

Giants vs. Seahawks Week 13 Live Odds

Here is a look at the live Giants vs. Seahawks odds. Check back here throughout the week as the market changes.

Spread

There are numerous reasons as to why the Giants are this large of underdogs.

While they’re red hot and have won three straight, they’re nowhere near as talented as Seattle is. At the moment, the Seahawks are the No. 2 seed in the NFC at 8-3 and employ one of the top quarterbacks in the league in Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks defense, especially the secondary, is atrocious, but at the moment, the Giants will likely be starting veteran backup Colt McCoy at quarterback. Daniel Jones suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday’s win over the Bengals and could very much miss this upcoming game.

With that said, there’s a chance Seattle succeeds on the one side of the ball where they’ve mainly struggled.

The Giants are 7-4 against the spread this season while the Seahawks are 6-5. Most of the games these two teams have played in this year have been close though. The Giants’ average winning and losing margins are 4.0 and 7.9, respectively. The Seahawks, on the other hand, have average winning and losing margins of 7.1 and 6.7, also respectively.

Bet the Giants +10.0 at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Moneyline

Oddsmakers additionally believe the Seahawks will win outright, and currently, the moneyline shows Giants +375, Seahawks -500.

As was previously mentioned, the Seahawks are the more talented team overall and employ the better quarterback, regardless of if Jones plays or not.

The Seahawks defense is putrid, but the Giants offense isn’t the greatest and would be even worse without Jones. Right now, Big Blue is 29th in the NFL with 313.8 total yards per game and 30th with 19.5 points per game

Despite the fact that there won’t be any fans, it’s still really tough to travel across the country and beat this Seahawks team, so that’s another factor that isn’t in the Giants’ favor.

The Giants are 4-7 outright this year and 2-7 when entering as underdogs, while the Seahawks are 8-3 outright and 7-2 when favored.

Total

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the total is currently set at over-under 48.0, a reasonable mark.

The Seahawks defense is allowing an average of 27.6 points but should have an easier task on its hands against a Colt McCoy-led offense.

On the other side of the ball, the Seahawks offense is scoring 31.0 points per game, but the Giants defense is solid on the scoring front, allowing just 23.0 average points (tied for ninth in the NFL).

The total could go either way, but when making your pick, keep the aforementioned information and statistics in mind.

For what it’s worth, the over has hit in three of the Giants’ 11 matchups (3-7-1) this year and six of the Seahawks’ 11 matchups (6-5). The Giants’ average total is 42.5 and Seattle’s is 58.6.

Bet on the Giants-Seahawks total at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Giants vs. Seahawks Prop Bets

As of Tuesday, no team or player prop bets have been released on DraftKings Sportsbook, but should be revealed later in the week. Nonetheless, there are two game props.

To go into Overtime

Yes: +1100

No: -3335

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -134

Even: +104

Check back to see player and game props on:

passing yard totals

rushing yard totals

receiving yard totals

anytime touchdown scorers

first touchdown scorer

Whether the game will go into overtime

Odd or even point totals

Click here to get up to a $1,000 risk-free bet with FanDuel Sportsbook.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Giants Playoff Odds

I never thought I would be writing this, but as of Dec. 1, with Week 13 approaching, the (4-7) Giants are favored to win the NFC East.

That’s right. After three consecutive victories, the Giants are +200 on DraftKings Sportsbook — the highest odds of any team in the division. This is also the first time the Giants have been tied for first place in the NFC East since 2016.

Bet the Giants to win the NFC East at +200 at DraftKings Sportsbook here.