Let’s take a look at the Jets vs. Raiders line for this Week 13 AFC battle.

The Jets are home underdogs for the second straight week, entering at +7.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. While the moneyline shows Jets +280, Raiders -360, the total is set at over-under 47.0.

Despite the Raiders suffering a blowout 43-6 loss to the Falcons this past Sunday, oddsmakers still believe they’ll defeat the Jets by more than a touchdown.

Jets vs. Raiders Week 13 Live Odds

Check back here throughout the week for Jets vs. Raiders odds as the market changes.

Spread

The Jets did indeed look improved against the Patriots and Chargers in Weeks 9 and 11, but suffered a 17-point loss to the Dolphins this past Sunday with Sam Darnold back under center. While the Raiders were horrible in Week 12, they still employ a much more talented roster and competent coaching staff in comparison to the Jets.

Las Vegas is currently 6-5, with one of those wins coming over the Chiefs — Kansas City’s only loss of the year thus far. The Jets, on the other hand, have yet to win a game in 2020 and possess an average losing margin of 15.5 points (the Raiders’ average winning margin is 10.3).

Given the Jets’ putrid offense and below-average defense, I don’t think the Raiders should experience many issues defeating this weak ballclub, even if they need to travel across the country to do so.

The Raiders are 7-4 against the spread while the Jets are 3-8 in those regards. Vegas has also covered in three of its last five meetings with New York, dating back to Week 14 of the 2013 season.

Bet the Jets-Raiders spread and get $1,000 in free bets with DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Moneyline

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the moneyline is currently Jets +280, Raiders -360.

This isn’t the most widespread line the Jets have experienced all season, but it’s still decently sized. The Raiders are the more talented team and have accomplished much more than the Jets have this year, and the oddsmakers simply feel that way as well.

While the Raiders defense isn’t all too strong (22nd in the NFL with 378.4 total yards allowed per game), it shouldn’t have a problem containing Sam Darnold and this weak Jets offense, a unit that’s last in the league in total yards per game, passing, and scoring.

The Raiders offense is in the bottom half of the league in total yards per game, but that group likely won’t need to do too much as long as the defense just contains Gang Green for the majority of the contest.

Vegas is 3-1 outright when favored this year while the Jets are 0-10 outright when entering as underdogs.

Total

The total is currently set at over-under 47.0 points, a mark that I don’t believe is attainable for this matchup.

Sure, the Raiders can put up points and are 13th in the league with 26.5 of them per game, but the Jets are just so incredibly weak on the scoring front (last with 13.8 average points) that it makes any over a challenge to hit.

The Jets have surpassed 20 points just three times this year and have either hit single digits or a scoreless mark four times.

Thus far on the year, the under has hit in six of the Jets’ 11 matchups (5-6) and three of the Raiders’ 11 matchups (8-3). While the average total for the Jets this year is 43.1, the average for the Raiders is 55.5.

For what it’s worth, the under (44.5) hit when these two teams met in Week 12 of last season.

Bet on the Jets-Raiders total at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Betting Trends

The Raiders enter this week having won outright in three of the four games in which they’ve been favored, while the Jets are 0-10 outright when underdogs.

The Jets are 3-8 against the spread as well, with the Raiders having gone 7-4 in those regards.

As far as the total is concerned, the under has hit in three of the Raiders’ 11 games (8-3) and six of the Jets’ 11 games (5-6).

Jets vs. Raiders Props

Player and team props have yet to be released as of Monday but should be revealed on DraftKings Sportsbook later in the week. Nonetheless, there are two game props to consider.

To go into Overtime

Yes: +1050

No: -2500

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -136

Even: +104

Check back to see player props on:

passing yard totals

rushing yard totals

receiving yard totals

anytime touchdown scorers

first touchdown scorer

Click here to get up to a $1,000 risk-free bet with FanDuel Sportsbook.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW