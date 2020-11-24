For the most intriguing game of the 2020 NFL Thanksgiving slate, bettors will be able to use an outstanding DraftKings Sportsbook Thanksgiving Promo to double their money.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering boosted odds of +100 on either the Ravens or Steelers to score a touchdown on Thursday night. Any touchdown, any team, and the bet cashes. It’s a no-brainer of a deal that both new and existing users can take advantage of on “Turkey Day,” while new players can also grab up to $1,000 in free bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving Promo at DraftKings Sportsbook

This promo is specifically for the upcoming Ravens-Steelers matchup, taking place this Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET. The deal gives players a +100 odds boost on bets up to $25.

The offer excludes live bets, parlays, free bets, cash out bets, voided bets, and odds boosts.

To jump on this offer, which is available to new and current players, you must be at least 21 years of age and located in either Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, or West Virginia.

The $1,000 in risk-free bets that DraftKings Sportsbook normally offers is additionally available.

How to Get DraftKings Sportsbook Thanksgiving Promo

If you’re a new user, you will need to first sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook in order to take advantage of the DraftKings Sportsbook Thanksgiving Promo.

This is a simple process that shouldn’t take you much time to complete. From there, you’ll then need to make an initial deposit into your account using one of several convenient online banking methods.

Once the account is activated and a deposit has been made, whether you were a new or existing user, you then must select the boost in your betslip before placing your bet. This boost is available on the app’s main screen. Simply opt-in and select the special in the bet slip.

If the boost doesn’t appear right away, make sure you’re logged into your DraftKings Sportsbook account and refresh the page.

Then when you place your bet — a single bet that carries a maximum of $25 — just wait until either the Ravens or Steelers ultimately cross the goal line on Thursday night. When that happens, your earnings will be credited to you after the conclusion of the game.

As a frame of reference, these two teams have played 53 times and have never combined to go without a touchdown. There’s no reason why you shouldn’t jump on this offer prior to kickoff on Thanksgiving night.

Ravens at Steelers Thanksgiving Odds

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the undefeated Steelers enter this game as four-point home favorites and are -215 on the moneyline in comparison to the Ravens’ +185. The total, which is important to the DraftKings Sportsbook Thanksgiving Promo, is set at over-under 45.0. In other words, oddsmakers expect point.

Both team is in the top half of the league when it comes to total points per game and has scored a touchdown in every matchup thus far in 2020.

