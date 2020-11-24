Get 25-1 odds on any NFL Team to win on Thanksgiving at FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook won’t be showing up empty handed this Thanksgiving, as the popular sports betting app is bringing a tremendous new-user offer to the party ahead of the NFL’s slate of Thanksgiving football games.

New players at FanDuel Sportsbook can cash in at 25-1 (+2500) odds on any of the six NFL teams in action to win this Thanksgiving. Currently, the Steelers are the biggest favorite on the board in their matchup with the Ravens, but bettors looking to jump into the mix earlier in the day need not wait.

New players at FanDuel Sportsbook can cash in at 25-1 (+2500) odds on any of the six NFL teams in action to win this Thanksgiving.

I guess the first question that comes to mind here is why, exactly, would FanDuel Sportsbook offer 25-1 odds. The answer is pretty simple.

Thanksgiving marks a huge day of NFL betting. Legal sportsbooks are rolling out a variety of new user sign up bonuses and odds boosts in order to grab headlines and grab new registrations.

While other apps also have stellar promos, the +2500 odds offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is, by far, the one with the most upside. That’s because a $5 wager pays out $125 if the team you back gets the job done.

For instance, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a variety of profit boosts and a no-brainer Steelers-Ravens touchdown double-your-money deal (read about it here), but that deal is capped at $25 and pays out $25.

This FanDuel offer, however, offers significantly more upside.

In order to take advantage of it, you need to be at least 21 years old and located in either New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, West Virginia, Colorado, Illinois, or Tennessee.

This offer replaces the normal $1,000 risk-free bet you earn when signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook. However, players who opt for that offer can still grab it.

How to get 25-1 Thanksgiving Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

In order to jump on this FanDuel Sportsbook promotional deal, follow these simple steps:

First, you'll need to create an account and register with FanDuel Sportsbook — a quick and easy process.

Then, you must make an initial deposit into your account.

The offer should then appear where the original odds were located and will also be the top market you’ll see when signing into the app.

Once you see the new odds, just place your bet, sit back, and root in your wager.

Once you see the new odds, just place your bet, sit back, and root in your wager.

Thanksgiving NFL Odds

The biggest moneyline price is in the Steelers-Ravens game. Undefeated Pittsburgh is -240 and Baltimore is +198. In terms of pure price value, Pittsburgh is the pick. However, bettors should go with the team they feel is the most likely to win.

Get 25-1 odds on any NFL team to win on Thanksgiving at FanDuel Sportsbook here. If you’re in Tennessee, click here.

