For the most intriguing game of the now shortened 2020 NFL Thanksgiving slate, bettors will be able to use an outstanding DraftKings Sportsbook Thanksgiving Promo to double their money.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering boosted odds of +100 on either Washington or Dallas to score a touchdown on Thursday night. Any touchdown, either team, and the bet cashes. It’s a no-brainer of a deal that both new and existing users can take advantage of on “Turkey Day,” while new players can also grab up to $1,000 in free bets.

Get this DraftKings Sportsbook Thanksgiving promo offers by clicking right here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Washington-Dallas Thanksgiving Promo at DraftKings Sportsbook

This promo is specifically for the upcoming Washington-Dallas matchup, taking place this Thursday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET. The deal gives players a +100 odds boost on bets up to $25.

The offer excludes live bets, parlays, free bets, cash out bets, voided bets, and odds boosts.

To jump on this offer, which is available to new and current players, you must be at least 21 years of age and located in either Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, or West Virginia.

The $1,000 in risk-free bets that DraftKings Sportsbook normally offers is additionally available.

How to Get DraftKings Sportsbook Thanksgiving Promo

If you’re a new user, you will need to first sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook in order to take advantage of the DraftKings Sportsbook Thanksgiving Promo.

This is a simple process that shouldn’t take you much time to complete. From there, you’ll then need to make an initial deposit into your account using one of several convenient online banking methods.

Once the account is activated and a deposit has been made, whether you were a new or existing user, you then must select the boost in your betslip before placing your bet. This boost is available on the app’s main screen. Simply opt-in and select the special in the bet slip.

If the boost doesn’t appear right away, make sure you’re logged into your DraftKings Sportsbook account and refresh the page.

Then when you place your bet — a single bet that carries a maximum of $25 — just wait until either Washington or Dallas ultimately crosses the goal line on Thursday night. When that happens, your earnings will be credited to you after the conclusion of the game.

Keep in mind, the Dallas offense began clicking a week ago, while the defense yields more points per game than any other team. There’s no reason why you shouldn’t jump on this offer prior to kickoff on Thanksgiving.

Cowboys-Football Team Thanksgiving Odds

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys enter this game as a three-point home favorite and are -148 on the moneyline in comparison to Washington at +130. The total, which is important to the DraftKings Sportsbook Thanksgiving Promo, is set at over-under 46. In other words, oddsmakers expect points.

Take advantage of the DraftKings Sportsbook Thanksgiving promo offers by clicking right here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!