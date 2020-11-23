Let’s take a look at the Jets vs. Dolphins line for this Week 12 AFC East battle.

The Jets are underdogs once again, entering at +6.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. While the moneyline portrays Jets +240 and Dolphins -305, the total is set at over-under 45.5.

Oddsmakers truly believe the Dolphins will oust the Jets despite the fact that they’re coming off a tough loss to the Broncos.

Jets vs. Dolphins Week 12 Live Odds

Check back here throughout the week for Jets vs. Dolphins odds as the market changes.

Spread

Despite the fact that the Jets look to be improving — having suffered consecutive one-possession losses to the Patriots and Chargers — oddsmakers still don’t think they’ll defeat a potential playoff team in the Dolphins.

The Jets sport one of the worst offenses in the league and we don’t know what the near future holds for quarterback Sam Darnold. The third-year pro has missed four of the team’s last six games with a shoulder injury.

Not to mention, the defense is still below-average, having allowed 366 passing yards and three touchdowns of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert this past Sunday.

Pair that with the fact that the Dolphins have been fairly strong for much of the year and have won five of their last six games, and you’ll understand why Miami is favored by this amount.

Not to mention, the last time these two teams met (Oct. 18), the Dolphins won by a score of 24-0.

Bet the Jets-Dolphins spread and get $1,000 in free bets with DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Moneyline

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the moneyline is currently Jets +240, Dolphins -305.

This isn’t the widest spread the moneyline has been for the Jets this season, but it’s still a significant difference. Simply speaking, the Dolphins are much more talented than the Jets and proved it when they faced each other back in October.

It’s reasonable to believe the Dolphins will win this game outright given the level either team has played at this year. While the Jets can’t do much right, Miami seems to potentially be on the verge of January football.

Entering this matchup, the Dolphins are 3-2 on the road while the Jets are 0-5 at home.

Total

The total is currently set at over-under 45.5 points, a mark that could go either way.

Sure, the Jets are the worst scoring team in the NFL but have improved immensely in the last few weeks. They average 14.9 total points per game but have averaged 27.5 over the last pair of matchups.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, are 13th in scoring, putting up an average of 26.4 points. They’ve hit marks of 34, 43, and 31 this year alone.

For the over to hit, the Dolphins may need to put up around 28 points, which I could definitely see them doing against this weak Jets defense. But then again, Miami’s offense did struggle against Denver and only scored 13 points, so it’s unclear if the over is a total lock.

The average total is 46.6 for the Dolphins and 45.1 for the Jets.

Bet on the Jets-Dolphins total at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Betting Trends

The Dolphins enter this week having won two of the three games in which they’ve been favored, while the Jets are 0-9 when underdogs.

The Jets are 3-7 against the spread though, with the Dolphins having gone 7-3 in those regards.

As far as the total is concerned, the over has hit in four of the Dolphins’ 10 games (4-6) and five of the Jets’ 10 games (5-5).

Jets vs. Dolphins Props

Player and team props have yet to be released as of Monday but should be revealed on DraftKings Sportsbook later in the week. Nonetheless, there are two game props to consider.

To go into Overtime

Yes: +1000

No: -2500

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -136

Even: +105

Check back to see player props on:

passing yard totals

rushing yard totals

receiving yard totals

anytime touchdown scorers

first touchdown scorer

Click here to get up to a $1,000 risk-free bet with FanDuel Sportsbook.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW