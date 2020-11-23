Let’s take a look at this week’s Giants vs. Bengals line and odds.

After two straight victories and the bye week, the Giants are currently 5.0-point road favorites over the Bengals and are -240 on the moneyline in comparison to Cincinnati’s +190. The total is set at over-under 41.5.

The Giants are coming off big wins over Washington and Philly, and are currently tied for second place in the NFC East. Will they be able to conjure up a three-game win streak for the first time since 2016 with a road victory over the Bengals?

Giants vs. Bengals Week 12 Live Odds

Here is a look at the live Giants vs. Bengals odds. Check back here throughout the week as the market changes.

Spread

There are a number of reasons as to why the Giants are favored by this large of an amount.

For one, they’re coming off two straight wins and seem to be putting it all together on both sides of the ball (for the most part). Daniel Jones underwent likely his best game of the year in the recent 27-17 win over the Eagles and the offensive line is additionally improving each and every week.

Not to mention, the defense is remaining strong, with James Bradberry and Blake Martinez continuing to make a difference within that unit.

The Bengals, on the other hand, sit in last place in the AFC North division and have lost five of their last six games. Not to mention, starting quarterback and 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow is done for the year, so now Ryan Finley will lead the offense.

Burrow tore his ACL in this past Sunday’s loss to Washington. If this didn’t occur, the spread for Week 12 most likely wouldn’t be as wide.

The Giants are 7-3 against the spread this year while the Bengals are 6-4.

Moneyline

Oddsmakers also like the Giants’ chances to win outright in this game, placing them at -240 on the moneyline while the Bengals are +190.

Simply speaking, the Giants are the more talented team in this matchup and will be fielding the better quarterback due to Burrow’s injury. The Giants are also well-rested coming out of the bye week and carry momentum from their two consecutive victories.

The Bengals don’t exactly sport the best offense, sitting in the bottom half of the league in both scoring and total yards per game. Given the strength of this Giants defense, don’t expect Cincinnati to do too much on the offensive side of the ball, especially with Finley at quarterback.

Their Bengals defense isn’t the greatest either, also landing in the bottom half of the league in both average yards allowed and average points allowed.

Given all of this information, the Giants won’t need to accomplish too much on offense in order to win this matchup.

The Giants are 3-7 outright this season while the Bengals are 2-7-1.

Total

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the total currently sits at over-under 41.5, a low but reasonable mark.

No Burrow means not as much offensive production from the Bengals, a team already scoring a below-average 21.3 points per game. Expect them to hover around 10-13 points in this meeting, especially considering their opponent.

Big Blue, on the other hand, is improving on the offensive side of the ball but isn’t stellar. The Giants are still 30th in scoring with 19.5 points per game and aren’t consistent when it comes to the offensive playcalling.

In order for the over to hit, they’ll need to score around 30 points in this game — a tough feat to say the least. The Giants have scored at least 30 points just once this season — a 37-34 loss to the Cowboys in Week 5.

Betting Trends

The Giants have only been favored in one game this season: The Week 6 matchup with Washington. Thus, they’re 1-0 when favored, while the Bengals are 1-7-1 when entering as underdogs.

But as was mentioned previously, the Giants are 7-3 against the spread while the Bengals are 6-4.

As far as the total is concerned, the over has hit in three of the Giants’ 10 games (3-6-1) and six of the Bengals’ 10 games (6-4).

Giants vs. Bengals Prop Bets

As of Monday, no team, game, or player prop bets have been released on DraftKings Sportsbook. Nonetheless, they should be revealed later in the week.

Check back to see player and game props on:

passing yard totals

rushing yard totals

receiving yard totals

anytime touchdown scorers

first touchdown scorer

Whether the game will go into overtime

Odd or even point totals

