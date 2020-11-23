The Thanksgiving NFL matchups are right around the corner, and FOX Bet is offering one of their incredible promotional deals for the meetings between Washington-Cowboys and Ravens-Steelers that new bettors will be thankful for.

FOX Bet is providing new users with the opportunity to get 50-1 odds on either Washington, Dallas, or Pittsburgh to score a point on Thursday afternoon. It’s a no-brainer of a deal that you must take advantage of on “Turkey Day.”

Get 50-1 odds on either the Cowboys or Football Team to score at least one point at FOX Bet here. Get the same offer (along with the Steelers to score) in PA right here.

Thanksgiving Promo at FOX Bet

Just to be clear, you need to pick one of these teams to score at least one point, and if that team gets the job done, you’ll earn $50 back on a $1 bet. That’s absurd 50-1 odds if the selected team registers at least one score.

Again, this deal is for new users only, so if you’re already registered with FOX Bet, you unfortunately can’t take advantage of this deal. It’s a max bet of $1 and must be a single bet — your first bet after registering.

Bettors in NJ are limited to the Washington-Dallas game, but PA bettors can also back the Steelers to score at awesome odds.

If the bet does indeed hit (which it absolutely should), the $50 in free bets will be credited to you within 24 hours of the game’s conclusion.

No opt-in is required for this specific offer.

How to Get 50-1 Odds at FOX Bet

There are a number of steps you must follow in order to jump on the deal.

First, you need to register with FOX Bet and verify your new account — a quick and easy process. Do it NJ here . In PA here .

. In PA . Make an initial deposit into a new sportsbook account one of many common methods.

The odds will appear at the top of the FOX Bet app or where the game odds were originally located.

Pick your team — Washington or the Cowboys (or the Steelers in the late game) — and make a $1 bet on them to score at least one point.

If the bet hits, you’ll receive $50 in free bets within 24 hours of the game’s conclusion.

Washington vs. Cowboys Odds

Per FOX Bet, the Cowboys enter this game as 3.0-point home favorites and are -154 on the moneyline. Washington is +135.

The total is currently set at over-under 46.5.

Washington has yet to be shut out this year, totaling as low as 10 points (Week 5 against the Rams). Despite their well documented struggles in 2020, the Cowboys also haven’t been shut out, scoring as low as three points (Week 7 against Washington).

The aforementioned information should give you even more of a reason to take advantage of the discussed promotional deal. Thanksgiving is only creeping closer, so don’t miss out on this offer and get in on the action with FOX Bet.

