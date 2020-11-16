Let’s take a look at the Jets vs. Chargers line for this Week 11 AFC battle.

The Jets vs. Chargers line shows the Jets are 8.5-point road underdogs. The moneyline additionally favors the Chargers at -400, with the Jets at +310. Currently, the total is set at over-under 47.5.

Regardless of the fact that the Chargers are one of the bottom teams in the standings, oddsmakers believe they’ll still oust the Jets by a decent amount.

Jets vs. Chargers Week 11 Live Odds

Spread

The Chargers sport one of the worst records in the AFC and sit at the bottom of the AFC West division at 2-7. Nonetheless, they’ve been in every single game, with each loss coming within one possession of the opponent.

The Jets are sort of the opposite. At 0-9, they’ve experienced just two one-possession losses — the Bills in Week 7 and Patriots in Week 9. Their average margin of defeat is 16.3 points, while the Chargers’ average losing margin is 4.6.

Taking all that into account, it’s clear why the oddsmakers feel the way they do about this matchup.

Thus far on the year, the Chargers are 5-4 against the spread while the Jets are 2-7. The Chargers are additionally 2-2 when favored; the Jets are 0-8 as underdogs.

Moneyline

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the moneyline is currently Chargers -400, Jets +310 — a significant difference amid either team.

It has been worse though. In Week 8, the Chiefs were -2000 on the moneyline against the Jets, a game in which Kansas City won 35-9.

It’s fair to believe the Chargers will win this game outright, given the competitive nature they’ve portrayed all season. It’s also something the Chargers have done multiple times this year (the Jets have yet to win any game outright in 2020).

Entering this matchup, the Chargers are 1-3 when playing at home (SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California) while the Jets are 0-4 on the road.

Total

The total is currently set at over-under 47.5 points, a mark that’s fairly reasonable given the Jets’ weak offensive unit.

At the moment, Gang Green is last in the NFL with 13.4 points per game. The Chargers are additionally in the bottom half of the league with an average of 25.1 points.

That’s not to say the over won’t hit though, considering either defense is pretty weak as well. The Jets are allowing 29.8 points per game and the Chargers are allowing 27.2, marks that are both near the bottom of the NFL.

The Chargers have hit the over in six of their nine games (6-3) while the Jets have hit the over in four of their nine games (4-5). Los Angeles’ average total game points is 52.3, a mark higher than the above total. The Jets’ average total game points, on the other hand, sits at 43.2.

Jets vs. Chargers Props

