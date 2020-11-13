The Giants are coming off a big win over the division-rival Washington Football Team and are now just one win behind the NFC East-leading Eagles. Thus, a victory over the Eagles this Sunday afternoon would be crucial for the Giants. Will they do it? Let’s get into our Eagles vs. Giants odds, pick, and prediction.

At the moment, the Giants are 3.0-point home underdogs and are +150 on the moneyline in comparison to the Eagles’ -175. The total is set at over-under 44.5.

Sure, the Giants are 2-7 and sit at the bottom of the NFC East, but they’ve been in almost every game they’ve played thus far.

The Giants suffered a two-point loss to the Buccaneers, a one-point loss to the Eagles, an eight-point loss to the Rams, and a four-point loss to the Bears, proving they’re not as bad as their record may suggest.

That’s why I believe the Giants will ultimately win this coming Sunday. This is a huge home game and they certainly carry momentum from last week’s victory, not to mention the defense is looking strong and the offensive line is improving.

The Giants are due for a win over the Eagles as well. They haven’t defeated Philly since the 2016 campaign, having lost the last eight meetings.

Eagles-Giants Spread Pick: Take Giants With Points

If I believe the Giants are going to win, that means I also believe they’ll cover the 3.0-point spread (obviously, considering they’re underdogs).

The Eagles aren’t that much more talented than the Giants and are prone to bad performances — they’ve lost to Washington, the Rams by double digits, and tied the last-place Bengals.

As was mentioned before, the Giants have competed in almost every single game, with the Week 3 loss to the 49ers (36-9) the only defeat that’s been completely lopsided.

Thus, expect the Giants to continue that competitive nature this Sunday afternoon at home and enter the game with a chip on their shoulder, especially considering what happened in their last game against the Eagles.

In the midst of that Thursday night matchup, Big Blue saw an 11-point fourth-quarter lead vanish into thin air, ultimately losing 22-21. They’ll be fired up to put that game completely in the rearview this weekend.

Thus far on the year, the Giants are 6-3 against the spread while the Eagles are 3-5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles-Giants Total Pick: Hammer the Under

The total currently sits at over-under 44.5, and you need to hammer the under at all costs.

These two quarterbacks — Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz — are prone to making mistakes and turning the ball over, and neither run that efficient of an offense. The Giants are 31st in the NFL with 18.7 points per game and the Eagles are tied for 23rd with 23.3 average points.

On the contrary, the Giants defense is allowing 24.3 points per game while the Eagles defense is allowing 25.6.

For the over to hit, one team may need to score around 26 or 27 points, and I just don’t see that occurring. Given the weak state of either offensive unit, this seems like a 21-17 game at best.

The under has hit in four of the Eagles’ eight matchups (4-4) and five of the Giants’ nine matchups (3-5-1). The average total game points is currently 48.9 for the Eagles and 43.0 for the Giants.

Eagles vs. Giants Prediction: Take Giants

As I mentioned before, the Giants carry momentum from their Week 9 win, they’ll likely possess a chip on their shoulder, the offensive line is improving, they’re due to beat the Eagles for the first time in years, and they’re at home. Albeit with no fans, they still possess an advantage over a traveling Philly team.

Taking all that into consideration, I believe the Giants will absolutely win on Sunday.

Big Blue is much better than their record suggests. They’re improving each and every week and could possibly be 5-4 if a few plays in past weeks went their way.

The Giants are 2-7 overall and 1-7 when entering as underdogs, but don’t pay attention to that. Pay attention to the fact that this team has the potential to win a decent number of games in this league, given their competitive nature and ability to develop on either side of the ball. Pay attention to the fact that the Eagles are prone to making mistakes and coming up short, which they nearly did against the Giants in Week 7.

This game belongs to the Giants for a number of reasons, so whatever you do, take them to win outright at +150 ($100 wager to earn a profit of $150).

Giants vs. Eagles Betting Pick

The Giants will enter this game motivated to notch their first victory over the Eagles since 2016. Take the Giants +3.0 and on the moneyline, as well as hammer the under. Final score: 21-17 Giants.

