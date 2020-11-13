We’ve arrived at Week 10 in this pandemic-impacted 2020 NFL season, and we certainly have a jam-packed slate of games for this Sunday.

Young quarterbacks will clash in the later window with Justin Herbert and the Chargers taking on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.

On Sunday night, we get to see the Patriots attempt to extend their winning streak to two with a potential victory over the Ravens.

And on top of all that, the Seahawks face the Rams in a crucial NFC West matchup out in California.

All of this action dons the question: Who do the bettors love for this weekend and who do they hate?

Well, let’s find out.

All data courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Teams Point Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets HOU Texans +3.5 33% 53% Over 49.0 33% 64% +155 65% 58% CLE Browns -3.5 67% 47% Under 49.0 67% 36% -180 35% 42% JAX Jaguars +13 30% 32% Over 50.0 43% 72% +600 13% 5% GB Packers -13 70% 68% Under 50.0 57% 28% -770 87% 95% PHI Eagles -3.5 69% 64% Over 44.5 95% 84% -175 64% 65% NY Giants +3.5 31% 36% Under 44.5 5% 16% +150 36% 35% TB Buccaneers -5.5 66% 59% Over 50.5 96% 83% -235 76% 75% CAR Panthers +5.5 34% 41% Under 50.5 4% 17% +200 24% 25% WAS Football Team +4.5 23% 36% 0 0% 0% DET Lions -4.5 77% 64% 0 0% 0% BUF Bills +2 65% 74% Over 56.5 96% 80% +110 75% 81% ARI Cardinals -2 35% 26% Under 56.5 4% 20% -125 25% 19% DEN Broncos +4.5 15% 22% Over 51.0 44% 61% +185 22% 15% LV Raiders -4.5 85% 78% Under 51.0 56% 39% -215 78% 85% LA Chargers +2.5 13% 30% Over 48.5 68% 93% +115 46% 48% MIA Dolphins -2.5 87% 70% Under 48.5 32% 7% -130 54% 52% CIN Bengals +7 62% 50% Over 45.5 84% 88% +225 15% 13% PIT Steelers -7 38% 50% Under 45.5 16% 12% -265 85% 87% SF 49ers +9 22% 27% Over 49.0 17% 67% +325 5% 5% NO Saints -9 78% 73% Under 49.0 83% 33% -385 95% 95% SEA Seahawks +1.5 84% 87% Over 55.5 86% 75% +106 93% 91% LA Rams -1.5 16% 13% Under 55.5 14% 25% -120 7% 9% BAL Ravens -7 94% 90% Over 43.5 90% 84% -315 88% 94% NE Patriots +7 6% 10% Under 43.5 10% 16% +270 12% 6%

Bettors love the Buccaneers

Despite the fact the Saints blew out the Buccaneers by a score of 38-3 this past Sunday night, bettors love Tampa Bay to cover the spread against the division-rival Panthers.

While the Buccaneers are responsible for 59% of the bets, they’re additionally receiving 66% of the handle. The Bucs are currently 5.5-point road favorites over Carolina.

Will the Bills Cover Against the Cardinals?

Tua vs. Herbert isn’t the only matchup between young quarterbacks this weekend.

At 4:05 p.m. ET, Josh Allen and the Bills take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, a meeting in which the Bills are actually 2-point underdogs even though they’ve begun the season 7-2.

Bettors don’t seem to believe in the Cardinals though, considering Buffalo is responsible for 74% of the bets and 65% of the handle. The over is additionally getting some love as well, with 80% of the bets and 96% of the handle going towards that play.

This year alone, the Bills are 4-5 against the spread while the Cardinals are 5-3. The over has hit in seven of the Bills’ nine games (7-2) and two of the Cardinals eight games (2-5-1).

Nobody Believes in the Rams

The 6-2 Seahawks take on the 5-3 Rams for the lead in the NFC West division, and despite the fact that the game will be played at the beautiful SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, bettors are favoring the Seahawks (1.5-point underdogs) by a wide margin.

While 87% of the bets are going towards Seattle, the Seahawks are also responsible for 84% of the handle. The Seahawks defense isn’t strong, to say the least, but bettors seem to think Russell Wilson and the offense can do just enough to cover the small spread.

