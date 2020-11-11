FOX Bet is back with a fantastic new user promo on the Eagles and Giants in Week 10. Normally, when two teams with a combined five wins play each other this late in the season, there isn’t much on the line. That’s not the case in 2020 with both teams still vying for an NFC East title.

New users at FOX Bet who wager $1 on the Eagles or the Giants will win $50 in free bets if their team manages to score one point. That’s right, your bet doesn’t even need to win to cash in on this offer. As long as the team you are betting on scores a touchdown, field goal, or safety, you will win $50.

This is a low-risk, high-reward bet that is a complete “no brainer.” Even if the Eagles or Giants are blown out on Sunday, it’s unlikely that either team will be held without a point. The Eagles have scored in every game so far this year and they have scored at least 20 points in their last six games.

After a slow start, the Giants are averaging 24.2 points over their last five games.

How To Bet $1, Win $50 on the Giants or Eagles at FOX Bet

This offer is up for grabs from now until Sunday when the Eagles and Giants kick off. Remember, the outcome of the game has no impact on this 50-1 offer from FOX Bet. As long as the Eagles or Giants score a point, bettors will win $50 back regardless of the final score.

This promo is available to anyone over the age of 21 who is located in NJ. Here is how to get this offer:

Make a deposit of at least $10.

Look for the 50-1 odds on the Giants or Eagles at the top of the website or app.

Wager $1 on the Giants or Eagles to score one point for $1 (in PA, the offer is on PHI only)

If your team scores, FOX Bet will credit your account with $50 within 24 hours of the game finish.

There’s no need to wait on this offer. It’s up on FOX Bet right now and it will be available to New Jersey bettors up until this NFC East grudge match begins.

Giants vs. Eagles Odds

Here are the current odds on Giants vs. Eagles at FOX Bet:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Eagles -3.5 (+100) -175 O 44.5 (-110) Giants +3.5 (-118) +150 U 44.5 (-110)

There’s no higher value out there on Giants-Eagles than you will find at FOX Bet. The game could go either way, but there’s almost no doubt that both teams will manage to score. Even though both teams have struggled on offense at times this season, today’s NFL is built for high-scoring affairs and both of these teams surpassed 20 points just a few weeks ago.

Sign up with FOX Bet right here in NJ to grab 50-1 odds on the Eagles or Giants to score a point on Sunday. Click here to get the Eagles to score in PA.