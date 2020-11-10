The 2020 Masters Tournament has finally arrived after what seemed like forever. Originally set to occur back in April, the major PGA championship will take place starting this Thursday, Nov. 12 (the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the annual tournament back seven months).

The Details

Those who sign up with BetMGM will be able to take advantage of 100-1 odds on Tiger Woods making a birdie during the tournament. Yes, you read that right: 100-1 odds on something that’s bound to happen one way or another.

How to Participate in this Offer

New users will need to sign up with BetMGM and make an initial deposit of at least $10. From there, you’ll wager $1 on the legendary Tiger Woods to make a birdie at some point during the event.

If the bet hits (which it absolutely should), you’ll then receive back $100 in site credit. Yes, it’s that easy.

Unfortunately, this offer isn’t available in all of the legal online sports betting states, and will only be live in Tennessee, New Jersey, Indiana, and Colorado.

Additional Tiger Woods Wagers

BetMGM is additionally offering odds boosts on Tiger Woods to finish in the top 10. A play that was originally +350 is now +450 ($100 to earn a profit of $450 if the bet hits).

One of the cut specials has +110 on both Tiger and Phil Mickelson making the cut.

Tiger is +4000 to win the Masters for the second straight year, +750 to finish in the top five, and +350 to finish in the top 10.

Betting Tiger to go bogey-free in the first round carries odds of +2000.

How/when to Watch the 2020 Masters Tournament

As was mentioned earlier in this piece, the 2020 Masters Tournament will commence this Thursday, Nov. 12, with the tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. Tiger will begin his day at 7:55 a.m. ET on the 10th tee. The tournament will then last until Sunday, Nov. 15.

The Masters will air on both ESPN and CBS, with streaming available on ESPN+, Masters.com, and fuboTV.