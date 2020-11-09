After finalizing his acquisition of the New York Mets, Steve Cohen has dismantled the existing front office, including Brodie Van Wagenen.

Steve Cohen announced early Friday morning that his acquisition of the New York Mets was entirely complete. He is now the official owner.

It’s official , we are closed . — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) November 6, 2020

And he made his presence known immediately. Cohen canned nearly the entire front office of the Mets, including general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen and his entire front office are gone. Full house-cleaning by Steve Cohen within hours of taking control of the Mets. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 6, 2020

Brodie Van Wagenen and basically the entire Mets front office is gone. The most shocking is probably Omar Minaya whom Steve Cohen counts as a close friend. Most disappointing is definitely Adam Guttridge who was a strong addition to the Mets analytics department. https://t.co/R7ShA9qPGg — Kyle Newman (@NewmanNYsports) November 6, 2020

Good. This is exactly what the Mets need. A full restart under a new owner. A chance for Cohen to build this organization as he sees fit and completely shed any remnants of the Wilpon regime.

The Mets are about to become very dangerous. Cohen has essentially unlimited resources to rebuild this team. As of now, Cohen is expected to pursue more trades than big signings this offseason. But that could change as the free-agent market sets itself. With teams across the board expected to limit free-agent spending, the Mets may find themselves in a position to acquire some legitimate talent on affordable deals.

They’re expected to be big players in the J.T. Realmuto sweepstakes. And many expect them to seek a trade with the Cleveland Indians for Francisco Lindor.

But the real point is Cohen wants to build the team his own way. He wants to bring in people who will fully commit to his vision of what the Mets can be. He’s targeting small-market executives who understand how to maximize a team’s budget, and then providing them with a budget that could rival any in baseball.

This is a new era for New York Mets baseball. And I’m looking forward to seeing them step out of the New York Yankees shadow and becoming a perennially competitive team.

There are good things on the horizon for Mets fans. And Cohen is making the necessary moves to reach those goals.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $500 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW