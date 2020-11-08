Colin Cowherd has released his “Blazing 5 Picks” ahead of a packed Week 9 slate of NFL games.

Pick #1: Seattle (-3) @ Buffalo

Colin’s “Blazin’ 5 Picks” kicks off with the 6-1 Seattle Seahawks traveling to Buffalo to take on the 6-2 Bills in a battle of division leaders. Seattle has won ten straight games in the eastern time zone, despite the cross-country travel.

Russell Wilson is in the midst of the best season of his career, completing a wild 71.5% of his passes for a career-high 8.4 yards per pass. Through just seven games, he’s thrown for 26 touchdowns and is a mere five TDs away from matching his total from 2019.

Josh Allen, on the other hand, has found himself in a rut over the past four games. Over that span, he’s thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions and has seen his passer rating drop from 122.7 in the first four games of the season to a woeful 79.2. His passing yards per game are down 120.0 per game over that stretch.

Buffalo is just the third team in NFL history to start 6-2 and have a negative point differential. Colin believes their nothing more than fools’ gold.

Prediction: Seattle 33, Buffalo 26

Pick #2: Baltimore (-2.5) @ Indianapolis

Cowherd’s second pick features reigning MVP Lamar Jackson taking his team on the road to face fellow 5-2 record holders Indianapolis Colts.

Jackson’s had a bit of an up-and-down year, but he’s been elite on the road over the past two seasons. His 10-1 record over that span is the second-best mark at the position in the league. Additionally, he’s racked up 29 total touchdowns (1st in the league), while his 112.2 passer rating leads all QBs in the NFL.

Colin’s resolute in his belief that despite Jackson’s struggles, his versatility is more valuable than the comparatively limited skillset of Colts QB Philip Rivers. He also believes the Colts are a low-ceiling team that has amassed a 5-2 record by virtue of beating mediocre at best teams.

Prediction: Baltimore 27, Indianapolis 20

Pick #3: New York Giants @ Washington (-3)

Colin’s third pick of the week features two underwhelming NFC East squads as 2-5 Washington takes on 1-7 New York. This one comes down to timing. The Washington Football Team is coming off a bye week, while the Giants are on a short week after playing on Monday night.

Ron Rivera’s team has seen the head coach’s defensive prowess manifest itself in the nation’s capital. Washington’s defense has sacked the opposing QB 22 times this season (6th-most in the NFL), while holding opposing passers to the ninth-lowest passer rating (85.7). The Washington Football Team has also allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the entire league (185.9).

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has turned the ball over a league-worst 36 times over the past two seasons. As such, it stands to reason that Washington’s defense will feast.

Prediction: Washington 24, New York 17

Pick #4: Miami @ Arizona (-4.5)

Colin loves teams coming off a bye. The 5-2 Cardinals fit the bill in this matchup as they play host to the 4-3 Dolphins. Miami will be traveling cross-country for this game and will see rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa start just his second professional game.

While Miami had the benefit of an additional week to prepare for Tua’s first start, which came at home, they won’t have nearly the same amount of time to prepare for the Cardinals. Plus, they only put up 145 total yards a week ago.

Second year QB Kyler Murray has put together a great sophomore season, leading Arizona’s offense to the tune of the most total yards per game in the entire league (419.1). It’s not just about Murray, however. Arizona’s deadly on the ground, racking up 160.7 rushing yards per game and finding the endzone twelve times, both of which rank second in the NFL.

Prediction: Arizona 30, Miami 22

Pick #5: New Orleans @ Tampa Bay (-5.5)

Colin’s final pick of the week features a marquee matchup of two all-time great quarterbacks as Drew Brees leads the 5-2 Saints into Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady’s 6-2 Buccaneers. This battle of the NFC South is setting up to be a can’t miss matchup.

Tampa Bay features the league’s best point differential and turnover differential since a Week 1 loss to New Orleans. Tampa Bay also features the top-ranked defense in the NFL this season. Tom Brady will get a massive weapon in this game as Antonio Brown is set to make his season debut.

Colin believes the Bucs offense is one without limitations. Meanwhile, Saints QB Drew Brees missed practice on Thursday and has looked a bit limited physically this season, despite posting some healthy passing numbers.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 30, New Orleans 21

