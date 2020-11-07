Without Sam Darnold (most likely), the Jets will take on the Patriots this Monday night in what should be another loss for Gang Green. Thus, let’s take a look at the odds and provide our picks and predictions.

At 0-8, it’s unclear when the Jets will win a game or if Darnold will be consistently healthy. The young quarterback will miss his third game of the year after suffering a big hit in the most recent blowout at the hands of the Chiefs.

The Jets are currently 9.5-point underdogs and +350 on the moneyline in comparison to the Patriots’ -420. The total is set at over-under 41.0.

Amid Darnold’s injury, this is shaping up to be another Jets loss, despite the fact that they’ll be playing on their home turf. Bill Belichick should have his team prepared for anything and won’t experience many issues ousting a Joe Flacco-led ballclub.

Jets vs. Patriots Betting: Put Money down on the Favored Patriots

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are favored by 9.5 points, a line that’s moved due to the Darnold injury news.

And despite the wide margin, I’d bet money on the Patriots to cover.

Simply speaking, there is no chance this Patriots team won’t win by at least two touchdowns, even if they are indeed on a four-game losing streak. The Jets defense is struggling, the offensive unit is putrid and will be worse without Darnold, and Adam Gase is incredibly unprepared for every opponent the team faces.

The Patriots are due for a bounce-back game, and no opportunity is better than Monday night. The Jets are the worst team in the league, and given these organizations play each other twice every year, Belichick will enter extremely prepared.

All in all, New England winning by double digits shouldn’t be that daunting of a task whatsoever. And for what it’s worth, the Pats are 3-4 against the spread this year while the Jets are 1-7. New England is additionally 2-2 when favored; the Jets are 0-7 as underdogs.

The Patriots on the Moneyline is Additionally a go

If I think the Patriots will cover, I certainly believe they’ll win outright.

This may have been a winnable game for the Jets initially, given the fact that the Patriots are struggling at 2-5 and haven’t proven in weeks that they’re worthy of a playoff spot. But now that Darnold isn’t playing, this should be a shoo-in victory for New England.

In the two weeks in which Flacco started for the Jets (Weeks 5 and 6), New York lost by 20 to the Cardinals and by 24 to the Dolphins, with the latter matchup ending in a shutout. This Jets team does so few things right, and with Flacco under center, it’s proven to be even worse for Gang Green.

Even though they’ll be on the road, a Pats loss on Monday night would be absolutely stunning. The Jets might win one game at most this season, but it won’t be against their division rivals. Not a single chance.

Grab the Hammer and Bang it on the Under

The total on DraftKings Sportsbook is currently set at over-under 41.0, and you definitely need to hammer the under.

The Jets are the worst scoring team in the league — averaging 11.8 points per game — and it’s even more putrid when Flacco starts (5.0 points per game). Expect them to score maybe 10 points at best, which means the Patriots would need to put up at least 32 for the over to hit, an unimaginable mark. Ahead of Week 9, the Patriots are 29th in scoring with 19.4 points per game.

Sure, the Jets might have all of their starting receivers healthy for the first time all season, but with Darnold out, that won’t matter. Plus, the Patriots defense is in the top half of the league with 23.9 average points allowed.

Taking all of the aforementioned statistics and information into consideration, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t take the under in this game. If we’re being completely and totally honest, I’m surprised the total is even at 41.0 and not in the thirties.

Jets vs. Patriots Prediction

Give me the Patriots to win outright and also with the spread. And as I mentioned previously, hammer the under (41.0).