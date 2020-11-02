Let’s take a look at the Jets vs. Patriots line for this Week 9 AFC East battle.

The Jets vs. Patriots line shows the Patriots are 7.0-point favorites. The moneyline also favors the Patriots at -345 while the Jets are +270. The total points currently sit at over-under 41.5.

It’s a decently wide spread despite the fact that the Pats have been struggling in recent weeks and are on a four-game losing streak.

Jets vs. Patriots Week 9 Live Odds

Spread

The Patriots are nowhere near the type of team they were when Tom Brady was in Foxborough, and it’s showed the last few weeks. The Pats are on a four-game losing streak with their most recent defeat coming at the hands of the division-rival Bills in Week 8. Nonetheless, the spread is reasonable, given the fact that the Jets are easily the worst team in the NFL and couldn’t even cover the 19.5-point spread against the Chiefs this past Sunday.

Sure the Pats aren’t great (as was previously mentioned), but the Jets have struggled in all facets of the game. The play-calling has been inconsistent, the roster doesn’t exactly employ much talent, and the defense has been struggling as well, having allowed 35 points to the Chiefs and five touchdown passes from superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Having said that, it’s reasonable to believe Bill Belichick will have his team prepared for a ballclub it faces twice a year.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Pats are 3-4 against the spread this year (2-5 overall) while the Jets are 1-7 against the spread (0-8 overall). The Patriots have also covered the spread in four of their last five meetings with the Jets.

Moneyline

The moneyline currently has the Patriots at -345 and the Jets at +270, two reasonable marks. This isn’t close to what the moneyline showed in the Jets-Chiefs game, in which the Chiefs were favored at -2000, but that’s because the Pats are nowhere near as talented as Kansas City.

Nonetheless, it’s reasonable to think the Pats will win this game outright, even on the road. The Jets haven’t been ready for any challenge this year and the oddsmakers don’t believe that’ll change come next Monday night. As stated before, they’re 0-8 when it comes to winning outright in 2020.

Total

The total is set at a fairly low mark of over-under 41.5, which is understandable. The Jets are the worst scoring team in the NFL ahead of Week 9, averaging a putrid 11.8 points per game. New England, on the other hand, is 29th in the league when it comes to that same category, averaging 19.4 points per game.

Pair all of that with the fact that the Patriots are allowing just 23.9 points per game (12th in the league), and you can guess why the oddsmakers landed on this projected total.

Jets vs. Patriots Props

Player and team props have yet to be released as of Monday but should be revealed later in the week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, there are two game props.

To go into Overtime

Yes: +1000

No: -2500

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -136

Even: +105

