Legal sports betting in Tennessee has finally arrived, and coinciding with the launch of the state’s betting platform is the official unveiling of DraftKings Sportsbook Tennessee.

Bettors in Tennessee now have access to one of the industry’s leading legal online sportsbooks. They will have access to a wide-range of betting markets across numerous national and international numerous sporting events.

Most notably, with the college football and NFL seasons underway, bettors are now able to wager on all of the football action by using the DraftKings Sportsbook web-based platform and mobile app, both of which are easy to use and operate.

In short, the arrival of TN sports betting is huge, and the immediate launch of DraftKings Sportsbook is, too.

The Arrival of DraftKings Sportsbook Tennessee

It has long been speculated that Tennessee online sports betting would arrive on November 1. It has also long been speculated that DraftKings Sportsbook would arrive with at the dawn of the state’s sports betting operation.

That is the case, and it’s a big deal, too, as sports bettors in Tennessee immediately have access to one of the most popular sports betting apps in the country.

With Week 8 of the NFL season and SEC football in full-swing, TN bettors can immediately begin wagering on all of the action at DraftKings.

As has been the case in other states, DraftKings is one of the first sports betting operators in the state, with FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook, BetMGM, and Tennessee Action 24/7 additionally all ready to take action. All four sportsbooks were approved by state betting regulators back in September.

It is widely expected by industry insiders that DraftKings Sportsbook will emerge as one of leaderss in the Tennessee sports betting landscape.

Although it’s just launching now, Tennessee legalized online sports gambling last year. The Tennessee Lottery board constructs the rules and overall framework of sports betting within the state. Prior to the launch, only those in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia could use the DraftKings Sportsbook web platform and app.

What to Expect From DraftKings Sportsbook Tennessee

DraftKings Sportsbook employs a smooth layout on both its desktop platform and mobile app, and it’s done in a way that is easy to use. The layout also allows bettors to easily access betting markets across multiple sports and sports leagues, as well as navigate between dozens of different bet types.

Among those bet types is live, in-game betting, which has become an increasingly popular feature of legal online sports betting apps.

Tennessee sports bettors can also expect quick payouts, which is a hallmark trait of the part of the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

New User Sign Up Promos and Bonuses

One of the key traits that has contributed to DraftKings’ popularity is its awesome new-user sign up promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook offers a sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 for new players, which is rewarded as a risk-free bet and deposit bonus.

If you pre-registered for DraftKings prior to its launch in Tennessee, you’re also now able to use the free $50 first-bet bonus you were rewarded. Yes, this can be used along with the $1,000 in free bets DraftKings offers.

DraftKings additionally provides odd boosts for different sporting events by the day/week.

