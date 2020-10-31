Colin Cowherd has released his “Blazing 5 Picks” ahead of a packed Week 8 slate of NFL games.

Pick #1: Los Angeles Rams @ Miami (+4)

Colin’s “Blazin’ 5 Picks” kicks off with an upset pick in what he predicts will be an ugly contest between the 5-2 LA Rams and the 3-3 Miami Dolphins.

The Rams are coming off a Monday Night Football clash against the Bears, one which they won 24-10, and will travel cross-country to play the Dolphins in a 1:00 PM contest.

Cowherd believes the Dolphins will have an advantage coming off a bye week, which gave the team an extra week of planning as they turn the reins of the offense over to Tua Tagovailoa. Los Angeles has no professional game film to scour over ahead of this game. While Miami’s offensive playbook might be limited with the rookie under center, they can rely on the NCAA FBS’ all-time leader in passer efficiency (199.4) to deliver the ball with surgical precision.

The Dolphins’ defense over the past three weeks has allowed the third-fewest points per game in the league (8.5).

Prediction: Miami 27, Los Angeles 26

Pick #2: Tennessee (-6.5) @ Cincinnati

Cowherd’s second pick is a borderline no-brainer with the Titans on the road against the banged-up Bengals. Tennessee’s lone loss came a week ago against the undefeated Steelers, which appears to have adversely affected the line in this matchup.

Tennessee’s offense has been a legitimate unit this season, posting 31.3 points per game (4th in the league), and 401.3 total yards per game (5th in the NFL), including 145.2 rushing yards per game (5th in the league).

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has been a stud, posting the NFL’s 4th-highest passer rating (112.3) with just two interceptions. The Titans’ three turnovers are the second-fewest in the league entering Week 8.

Add to that the fact that the Bengals defense has been picked apart in consecutive weeks by Baker Mayfield and Philip Rivers, and this one bodes poorly for Cincinnati.

Prediction: Tennessee 38, Cincinnati 24

Pick #3: Indianapolis (-3) @ Detroit

Colin’s going all-in on the long-held belief that coaches coming off a bye week are best poised to lead their teams to victory. To that point, Colts coach Frank Reich is 2-0 coming off a bye week as the coach of Indianapolis.

Indy’s been excellent at protecting Philip Rivers, allowing just six sacks all season, while running the ball efficiently. The true story behind the 4-2 Colts’ success this season has been their defense. The Colts have allowed 19.2 points per game (4th-fewest in the NFL). Their yards against per game have been staggering. Indianapolis has allowed just 288.0 yards per game (2nd-fewest in the league), including 199.7 passing yards (2nd-fewest) and 88.3 rushing yards (3rd-fewest). They’ve terrorized opposing QBs into the lowest passer rating against (71.7).

Detroit’s been awful against the run this season and have lost six straight games at home.

Prediction: Indianapolis 27, Detroit 20

Pick #4: Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver (+3.5)

One of the most fascinating matchups of Week 8 will take place at mile-high altitude as the LA Chargers take on the Denver Broncos in a battle of two 2-4 AFC West teams.

While Justin Herbert has proven to be a legit gunslinging quarterback, Cowherd doesn’t believe in the rookie’s ability to solve Vic Fangio’s defense. That defense has ripped opposing QBs apart since Week 4, registering the third-most sacks (14.0), while allowing the fifth-fewest yards per game (298.3). They’ve also allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game (182.7), holding opposing QBs to the fourth-lowest passer rating (78.2) over that same period.

Colin points out that while the teams sport the same record, LA’s wins have come over the lowly Bengals and Jaguars.

Prediction: Denver 28, LA Chargers 27

Pick #5: San Francisco @ Seattle (-3)

Colin’s final pick of the week includes a Seahawks team that was a mere personal foul call away from an undefeated 6-0 record. The 49ers are no slouch, having won consecutive games by a combined 57-22 margin.

Seattle’s offense this season has been a juggernaut and no one has solved the puzzle. Russell Wilson has been in MVP form, racking up the league’s best passer rating (119.5) and second-most passing yards per game (295.7). Add in the running game, at Seattle has put up the most total yards per game (425.2), yards per play (6.64), and points per game (33.8).

Seattle could have Jamal Adams in the lineup this week, while running back Chris Carson is a gametime decision. The 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel and two running backs.

Prediction: Seattle 28, San Francisco 21

