The Jets are on their way to a historically horrific season. Gang Green is currently 0-7 with the highly talented Kansas City Chiefs on deck this Sunday, and it’s very much unclear who the Jets can beat in 2020.

Given how they’ve performed thus far on the season, many believe the Jets will end up winless with the No. 1 overall draft pick. So with that said, let’s take a look at FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds in terms of that occurring.

Will the Jets finish the season 0-16? Odds Yes +290 No -410

Contrary to popular belief, the Jets are actually favored to win at least one game over the course of the final 10 weeks with -410 odds ($410 bet to earn a profit of $100). The Jets finishing with zero wins is currently +290 ($100 bet to earn a profit of $290).

The chances of the Jets winning at least one game

This could indeed be a possible outcome considering the Jets looked improved against the division-rival Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. The offense only conjured up 10 total points despite getting off to a decent start, but the defense looked better. Gregg Williams’ unit only allowed Josh Allen and the Bills to score 18 points, all of which were courtesy of Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass.

Nonetheless, it still wasn’t good enough for a win — the notable aspect of this specific bet.

The chances of the Jets finishing 0-16

The Jets are, without a doubt, the worst team in the NFL at this very moment. Sure the New York Giants have only won once, but they’ve at least been in most of the games they’ve played, with four of their six losses coming within one possession. The same could be said of the Atlanta Falcons (one win, four of six defeats coming within one possession).

Additionally, Gang Green’s remaining schedule is strenuous. The Jets still need to face the Chiefs, Raiders, Seahawks, Rams, Browns, and Patriots twice, as well as the Dolphins who recently shut them out by a score of 24-0.

The one win could come against the Pats (who’ve struggled in recent weeks), but it’s tough to imagine Bill Belichick won’t have his team completely prepared for a squad it faces twice every year. The Chargers may be another beatable opponent as well. Nonetheless, quarterback Justin Herbert is on the rise, which will certainly make that a difficult matchup.

