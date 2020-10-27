Tennessee online sports betting is expected to launch in the coming days, and industry-leader DraftKings Sportsbook is one of a few select apps expected to be there from the start.

In anticipation of the impending DraftKings Sportsbook Tennessee launch, bettors can now pre-register to grab a free $50 bonus. When DraftKings ultimately goes live in TN, those bettors can also grab up to $1,000 in free bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook COMING SOON: TENNESSEE

Get your FREE $1,000 bonus today!

PRE-REGISTER SIGNUP BONUS $50

FREE BONUS BET PRE-REGISTER NOW

With this pre-launch promo offer, Tennessee sports bettors can get locked into all that DraftKings has to offer. When they do, those looking to wager on sports will be ready to roll as soon as the state flips the switch and formally begins offering action.

There’s no official launch date scheduled for either TN online sports betting or DraftKings Sportsbook’s launch, but it has long been rumored that early November is a realistic timeline.

Click here to get a $50 free bet, plus an additional $1,000 in free bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook Tennessee Coming Soon

The popular DraftKings Sportsbook is set to soon launch in Tennessee.

In September, the Tennessee Education Lottery Board’s Sports Wagering Committee approved its first three online sportsbooks –FanDuel, BetMGM, and DraftKings. All three sportsbooks are considered industry leaders in other states where online sports betting is already legal.

In order to get a leg up on what is expected to be a competitive market, DraftKings Sportsbook is unveiling this $50 pre-registration offer for TN sports bettors. In exchange for early registration, DraftKings is offering some added incentive to its already aggressive new user promo bonuses.

It’s important to note that once DraftKings goes live, this free bet offer will no longer be in play.

Tennessee Online Sports Betting Update

Legal online sports betting was approved in Tennessee in April 2019. However, it’s not expected to fully launch in the state until sometime during the fall of 2020. Most industry experts believe that November 1 is the target date. Moreover, DraftKings Sportsbook is expected to be among the apps that go live at the jump.

When this occurs, Tennessee will be come the first southern state to offer a full online sports betting experience, and it will happen right in the midst of the NFL and college football seasons.

Unlike other states where online sports betting is already in play, Tennessee’s efforts are completely focused on the mobile and online realm. While the state isn’t imposing any in-person registration requirements like some other states, there are some potential limiting factors in place.

It is expected that Tennessee online sports betting will carry a substantial hold, which in turn could cause higher prices. For instance, typically, a standard market might carry a -110 price. However, with an expected 10% hold, those prices may often be up a bit.

How to Get Started With DraftKings Sportsbook Tennessee

You can pre-register with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab an additional $50 free bet (along with another $1,000 in free bets at launch). Click here to get it.

Upon launch, TN bettors will be ready to go with the DraftKings Sportsbook app. At that point, they can make a variety of sports wagers across several sports.

Click here to get a $50 free bet, plus an additional $1,000 in free bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook COMING SOON: TENNESSEE

Get your FREE $1,000 bonus today!

PRE-REGISTER SIGNUP BONUS $50

FREE BONUS BET PRE-REGISTER NOW