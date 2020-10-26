Let’s take a look at this week’s Giants vs. Buccaneers line and odds.

After a heartbreaking one-point loss to the Eagles, the Giants open up as 10-point underdogs for their Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup against the Buccaneers. The moneyline additionally favors the Buccaneers at -480 while the Giants are +360. The total is currently set at over-under 47.0.

The Giants are back to the drawing board after their loss to the Eagles ruined a potential two-game winning streak. Will they get back on the right track with a big home victory over the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers?

Giants vs. Buccaneers Week 8 Live Odds

Here is a look at the live Giants vs. Buccaneers odds:

Spread

After a few big wins over the Packers and Raiders, the Bucs have emerged as one of the top teams in the league and are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC. Not to mention, their roster is stacked, with Tom Brady leading the way alongside Ronald Jones, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and Mike Evans.

That type of team going up against a Giants squad that significantly lacks talent makes DraftKings Sportsbook‘s 10-point spread very reasonable. Given the Giants’ notable offensive woes paired with the inability of Big Blue’s defense to get off the field on third down, this line isn’t particularly surprising.

Thus far on the year, the Giants are 0-6 as underdogs, while the Bucs are 4-1 when favored. Not to mention, the Bucs are hot after winning two straight and should be able to carry that momentum into MetLife Stadium. If they were able to defeat the Packers by 28, expect this game to be another blowout victory unless the Giants can somehow pull off a miracle.

Moneyline

Tampa Bay is more talented than the Giants on either side of the ball, and this weak Big Blue offense shouldn’t be able to do too much against a Bucs defense allowing just 291.3 total yards per game. That’s why oddsmakers have the Bucs at -480 in comparison to the Giants’ +360.

Although relatively strong this year, the Giants defense will have its hands full as well. The Bucs employ one of the top offenses it’ll face all season, and if the Giants had trouble getting off the field against Carson Wentz and the Eagles, who knows how they’ll fare against a potential Super Bowl contender in Tampa?

Total

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the total is currently set at over-under 47.0 points.

I understand the Buccaneers offense is a high-powered unit, putting up an average of 31.7 points as we speak. But the Giants offense is very much a putrid group that’s undergone issues on the scoring front all year long, and against a dominant Bucs team allowing just 20.3 points per game, it’s tough to imagine they’ll come together and contribute to this total.

For the over to hit, the Bucs may need to score around 35 points, a mark that’s doable, but perhaps a stretch. The Giants are allowing 24.9 points per game and should be able to keep Tampa Bay under 35 points.

Betting Trends

The Giants enter this matchup having gone 4-3 against the spread, a decent record despite their 1-6 win-loss mark. They’ve additionally hit the under in five of their seven matchups.

The Buccaneers, on the other hand, are 4-3 against the spread, 5-2 outright, and have hit the under in three of their seven games this year.

Giants vs. Buccaneers Prop Bets

As of Monday, the player and team prop bets have yet to be released on DraftKings Sportsbook. Nonetheless, there are two game props to consider.

To go into Overtime:

Yes: +1100

No: -3335

Total Points Odd/Even:

Odd: -134

Even: +104

