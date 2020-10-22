The Giants and Eagles meet Thursday night for a crucial NFC East battle at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite the fact that these teams have combined for just two wins, this matchup is huge for the division standings.

Let’s take a look at our best Giants vs. Eagles player prop bets and picks.

The Giants enter this game as 4.5-point underdogs and are +205 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Nonetheless, the prop bets are where it becomes interesting, and numerous legal online sportsbooks have provided intriguing ones that bettors should pay attention to prior to kickoff.

Multiple prop bets have caught my eye, but Devonta Freeman’s over-under rushing total on DraftKings Sportsbook is by far my favorite.

Giants Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Devonta Freeman Over 54.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

The Eagles defense has struggled against the run this year, allowing 125.5 rushing yards per game (tied for 20th). Thus, I believe the Giants will try to establish the run not just to tire this defense out and open up the play-action, but to also take the pressure off Daniel Jones.

Expect Devonta Freeman to earn the bulk of the carries, and given the continuing improvement of the offensive line, the veteran back should be able to rack up at least 55 yards on the ground. Not to mention, he’s surpassed that total in each of the last two games, rushing for 60 yards against Dallas and 61 yards against Washington.

Daniel Jones Under 232.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Daniel Jones hasn’t played well this year for a number of reasons, and on Thursday night, he could undergo a really tough time consistently finding open targets. Sterling Shepard still hasn’t been activated, and if he plays, he’ll be coming off a multi-week injury and may need some time to get up to speed again. C.J. Board, on the other hand, is out with a concussion.

Jones will thus have a limited number of healthy weapons heading into this game, which should harm his chances of gaining at least 233 yards through the air. The Eagles secondary is also in the top half of the league, sitting at No. 12 with 229.7 passing yards allowed per contest.

Devonta Freeman Over 2.5 Receptions (-124)

As was mentioned before, the Giants may have a limited number of completely healthy receivers, which could lead to them utilizing Devonta Freeman in the passing game. In this scenario, at least three receptions wouldn’t be a longshot whatsoever.

And considering the way the Eagles secondary has performed this year, the Giants may need to look toward Freeman on passing downs more often than not.

Giants Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Daniel Jones Over 27.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

I know we recommend this type of bet almost every week, but it hits almost every week, so you can’t blame us.

In three of the last four games, Daniel Jones has exceeded the above total by a decent amount, having rushed for 49, 45, and 74 yards respectively in Weeks 3, 4, and 6. The Eagles haven’t been the strongest against the run either, which should also play a factor in this over hitting.

Boston Scott Over 52.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

With Miles Sanders out due to a knee injury, expect Boston Scott to receive the bulk of the carries within the Eagles run game. Philly will likely run the ball a decent amount in order to tire out this relatively strong Giants defense, so Scott should earn the appropriate number of opportunities in order to reach at least 53 rushing yards.

And for what it’s worth, Scott rushed for 59 yards against the Giants last year during the Eagles’ 23-17 overtime victory.

Giants Props at PointsBet

Darius Slayton Over 49.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

With the exception of Darius Slayton, many of the Giants receivers have had trouble getting open this year. This paired with the injuries in and around the Giants receiver room should pave the way for Slayton to notch a reasonable number of targets in order for this over to hit.

Slayton has surpassed the above total three times this year, and although every season is independent, the young receiver also gave the Eagles problems in 2019. In the Week 14 loss, Slayton racked up 154 yards on five receptions with a pair of scores.

Giants Props at BetMGM

Daniel Jones Over 0.5 Picks (-186)

Everyone knows and realizes at this point what Daniel Jones’ biggest on-field issue is: the turnovers. They’ve become a weekly occurrence, and sadly, they’ll continue on Thursday.

On the road, playing at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time, and playing in front of fans (albeit a limited amount), Jones will screw up at some point and give the ball away through the air.

Jones has thrown a pick in five of the team’s first six games and is currently averaging 1.0 interception per game, making the over on this bet that much more realistic.

