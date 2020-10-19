Let’s take a look at the Jets vs. Bills line for this Week 7 AFC East battle.

The Jets are currently big underdogs once again. The Jets vs. Bills line shows the Bills are a 10.5-point favorite. The moneyline also heavily favors the Bills at -620 in comparison to the Jets at +460.

Jets vs. Bills Week 7 Live Odds

Spread

This is a massive spread, even bigger than the Jets’ Week 6 spread in which the Dolphins were favored by 9.5 points. But considering how the Jets performed against Miami — Gang Green lost 24-0 — I think it’s safe to say an even better ballclub in the Bills will result in another ugly defeat for New York.

While the Bills are atop the AFC East division and are fourth in the current conference standings, the Jets are the worst team in the league and the only winless organization left after both the Giants and Falcons won in Week 6.

This Bills defense hasn’t been as impressive as last year’s unit, but should still get the job done against a horrific Jets offense led by the incompetent head coach that is Adam Gase. The Jets are 30th in total offense (276.7 yards per game) and last in scoring (12.5 points per game).

On the offensive end, the Bills should have next-to-no issues manifesting productive drives against the Jets defense. Moving forward without nose tackle Steve McLendon, the Jets are currently in the bottom half of the league in total defense (20th with 378.8 yards allowed per game) and 29th in scoring defense (30.8 points allowed per contest).

Considering the Bills are on the top passing teams in the league, expect Josh Allen to have a field day on Sunday afternoon.

Moneyline

The Bills are a huge -620 moneyline favorite over the Jets. Meanwhile, the Jets would pay $460 on a $100 bet if they were to secure their first win of the season.

Taking the Bills on the moneyline comes with significant risk ($620 to earn a profit of $100). But I don’t think anyone believes the Jets will miraculously pull off a win in this one.

The Bills are simply more talented than the Jets in every facet of the game, and it’s very much unclear if the latter organization will emerge victorious in any matchup this year.

You may feel a bit nervous about it at first given the risk, but if you take the Bills on the moneyline, good things will occur to your wallet. You just have to hope the Bills’ top playmakers remain healthy, and even if some don’t, it still would be a stretch for the Jets to notch a victory against their division rivals.

Total

With the Bills playing the Chiefs on Monday night, oddsmakers have yet to set a total in this game. The Bills have been one of the best over teams in football thus far in 2020. However, with the Jets offense fresh off a brutal performance in which they failed to score, this total will likely be set in the low 40s. Check back following the Monday night game for more.

Jets vs. Bills Props

