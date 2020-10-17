Will the New York Jets win any game this season? Many would answer no, but with 11 matchups remaining on the year, anything can happen.

Let’s take a look at our best Jets vs. Dolphins player prop bets and picks.

I don’t expect a win to occur this Sunday against a Dolphins team that just smacked the 49ers by a score of 43-17 last week. While the favored Dolphins should cover the 9.5-point spread against their division rivals, there are a number of player prop bets across different legal online sportsbooks that are worth exploring.

DraftKings Sportsbook possesses the most intriguing player prop, which involves Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s touchdown pass total.

Jets Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Ryan Fitzpatrick over 1.5 TD passes (-165)

Despite the risk ($165 to earn a profit of $100), I still believe this is such an easy bet that has great potential to hit. The Jets secondary is 25th in the league with 265.6 passing yards allowed per game and has let up eight touchdowns through five weeks (1.6 per game).

Abiding by the above information, and given the fact that Fitzpatrick can still sling it at 37 years old — he threw three touchdowns against the 49ers last week — there’s no reason to believe this player prop won’t hit.

Frank Gore over 49.5 rushing yards (-112)

Le’Veon Bell is no longer in Florham Park, which provides seasoned veteran Frank Gore with a more significant role. While he won’t earn all the carries given his age, expect Gore to have enough of a say in the offense’s production this weekend in order to gain at least 50 yards on the ground.

He’s exceeded that total twice this year, having rushed for 63 and 57 yards against the 49ers and Colts, respectively. Thus, this bet hitting is not an impossible scenario.

Jamison Crowder over 65.5 receiving yards (-112)

Besides Jamison Crowder, who can the Jets consistently rely on in the passing game? That’s right, not really anyone. That’s why Crowder should easily surpass 65.5 receiving yards against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Sam Darnold is doubtful with a shoulder injury, but it’s not like Joe Flacco is an incompetent option at quarterback. If the Jets offensive line can just give Flacco enough time in the pocket, he should be able to find Crowder a multitude of times throughout the game.

In three games played this year, Crowder is averaging 111.7 receiving yards per contest.

Bet Ryan Fitzpatrick over 1.5 touchdown passes with DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Jets Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving the Chiefs to win at 25-1 odds this week. Grab this offer and a $1,000 risk-free first bet here.

Lamical Perine over 24.5 rushing yards (-110)

With Le’Veon Bell gone, expect rookie running back Lamical Perine to earn more reps, which should ultimately lead to him gaining at least 25 rushing yards — not that significant of a total at all.

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker over 60.5 receiving yards (-106)

As was mentioned before, the Jets secondary has struggled mightily this year, entering the Week 6 contest with an average of 265.6 passing yards allowed per game. Given the fact that DeVante Parker is averaging 65.8 receiving yards per game (and has a team-leading 329 yards on the year), this bet should easily hit.

I’m not saying it’ll occur in the first quarter, and bettors may need to remain patient. But ultimately, I can’t see the Jets defensive backfield having much success defending the Dolphins’ top wideout.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Jets Player Props at PointsBet

Joe Flacco to throw for 150+ passing yards (-625)

Despite the risk ($625 to earn a profit of $100), this should be an easy cash grab. Flacco threw for 195 yards against Arizona last week and will be able to surpass or at least meet 150 yards passing against a Dolphins secondary that’s ranked in the bottom half of the league.

I also expect the Jets to be down by a lot at some point during the game, which will force Gang Green to throw a decent amount and, in turn, give this over a better chance of hitting.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, IL, IN, IA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $250

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

Jets Player Props at BetMGM

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki over 40.5 receiving yards (-110)

The Jets defensive backfield is very much a below-average unit and should experience a tough time defending this Ryan Fitzpatrick-led Dolphins offense. And since Miami is likely going to throw a number of different things at its division rivals, expect the ballclub to get tight end Mike Gesicki involved.

Gesicki has achieved receiving yard totals of 130 and 91 this year, with the latter amount coming against the 49ers last week. Therefore, him racking up over 40.5 yards through the air against a struggling Jets team isn’t an unheard-of scenario.

Get a $500 risk-free first bet at BetMGM right here.

BetMGM Sportsbook New Jersey GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $500

RISK-FREE BET NOW